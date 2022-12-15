Celebs inspired hairstyles
Akriti
Anand
DEC 15, 2022
FASHION
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Neat bun
The actress is looking ravishing in sea green colour saree with a bun as a hairstyle
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
The hairstyle is perfect for floral wear saree or a western outfit
Messy bun
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena recently opted for a high bun for an award function
High bun
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
The budding actress has left her hair open with soft curls
Open hair
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The actress has straightened her hair for a saree look
Straight hair
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi has opted for center partition with semi-curls
Centre partition
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She made a puff for her front hair and then tied the rest
Puff
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The actress is wearing a grey colour saree with wavy hairstyle
Wavy
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam is looking beautiful in a low bun as she poses for the camera
Low bun
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
The actress is looking pretty in a high ponytail for a net saree
High ponytail
