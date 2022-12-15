Heading 3

Celebs inspired hairstyles 

Akriti
Anand

DEC 15, 2022

FASHION

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Neat bun

The actress is looking ravishing in sea green colour saree with a bun as a hairstyle

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

The hairstyle is perfect for floral wear saree or a western outfit

Messy bun

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena recently opted for a high bun for an award function

High bun

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

The budding actress has left her hair open with soft curls

Open hair

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The actress has straightened her hair for a saree look

Straight hair

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi has opted for center partition with semi-curls

Centre partition

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She made a puff for her front hair and then tied the rest

Puff

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The actress is wearing a grey colour saree with wavy hairstyle

Wavy

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam is looking beautiful in a low bun as she poses for the camera

Low bun

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

The actress is looking pretty in a high ponytail for a net saree

High ponytail

