Celebs' inspired minimalistic makeup 

                  pinkvilla 

Akriti
Anand

DEC 31, 2022

FASHION

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

In the picture, she has applied shimmer eyeliner and glossy lips

Ananya Panday

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She always looks fresh-faced with amazing skin

Alia Bhatt

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi went for a luminous-finish cream shadow, and applied peachy-coral lip tint

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

This soft look looks pretty on the actress

Anushka Sharma

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

The actress looks elegant in minimal makeup

Kiara Advani

Image: Sara Ali Khan Pinkvilla

She is wearing yellow colour ethnic wear and applied minimalistic makeup

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

The actress looks stunning in a minimal makeup look

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She is posing happily with minimal makeup and looks perfect

Katrina Kaif

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

She has applied glossy lipstick with highlighter on her cheeks

Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram 

The actress is flaunting her cheekbone and has opted for smudged eyeliner

Deepika Padukone

