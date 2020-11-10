WHITE
CELEB-
INSPIRED
Outfits For Diwali November 10, 2020
Keeping things elegant yet fuss-free, Alia Bhatt opted for this white Anarkali kurta. Highlighted cheeks and pink lips rounded off her look
Sara Ali Khan looked gorgeous in this white Sukriti and Aakriti kurta set. Loose curls and muted lips completed the diva’s look
Kiara Advani stole the show in this bespoke white ensemble by Manish Malhotra. A statement choker finished off the look
And this Indo-Western look of Kiara in all-white made our jaws drop!
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wore a pristine white saree by Manish Malhotra and showed us how it’s done!
Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave us a styling tip on how to do fuss-free festive look right. Here’s proof!
Taking the trendy route, Katrina Kaif rocked this custom-made Anamika Khanna lehenga and left us in awe!
Athiya Shetty pulled off a glamorous look in an all-white lehenga by Masaba Gupta. A statement layered necklace completed the look
Tara Sutaria kept things edgy in this strappy blouse and flowy skirt set. Golden chaandbaalis accentuated her look further
Deepika Padukone made a stunning statement in this off-white saree. A high-neck red blouse upped the glam quotient of her look
