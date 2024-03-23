pinkvilla
MARCH 23, 2024
Celebs inspired white outfits for Holi
Image source- saraalikhan95
Sara Ali Khan effortlessly looks stylish in a white kurta, perfect for a joyous Holi celebration
Sara Ali Khan
Image source- deepikapadukone
Deepika Padukone’s look in an off-white sweater and blue denim is perfect for a cozy and safe Holi celebration
Deepika Padukone
Image source-kiaraaliaadvani
Kiara Advani looks drop-dead gorgeous in a white mini dress, making it perfect for Holi
Kiara Advani
Image source-rakulpreet
Rakul Preet Singh looks stunning in a white see-through one-piece for a chic and effortless Holi outfit
Rakul Preet Singh
Image source-janhvikapoor
Janhvi Kapoor keeps it classy and effortless in a white shirt, making it a stylish Holi outfit
Janhvi Kapoor
Image source-ananyapanday
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday's white outfit screams fun- a playful choice that lets you enjoy every moment of Holi
Image source- Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon’s floral white dress can be a perfect canvas for Holi colors, ensuring you can dance and play freely
Kriti Sanon
Image source- shraddhakapoor
Shraddha Kapoor's look in a white mini dress is stylish, making it perfect for a vibrant Holi celebration
Shraddha Kapoor
Image source-tripti_dimri
Tripi Dimri looks in an open white shirt and printed shorts, giving off a chic vibe for a cool Holi celebration
Tripti Dimri
Image source-rashmika_mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna dons in white dress with floral prints, making it a playful outfit for Holi
Rashmika Mandanna
