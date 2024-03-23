Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Fashion

MARCH 23, 2024

Celebs inspired white outfits for Holi

Image source- saraalikhan95

Sara Ali Khan effortlessly looks stylish in a white kurta, perfect for a joyous Holi celebration

Sara Ali Khan

Image source- deepikapadukone

Deepika Padukone’s look in an off-white sweater and blue denim is perfect for a cozy and safe Holi celebration

Deepika Padukone

Image source-kiaraaliaadvani

Kiara Advani looks drop-dead gorgeous in a white mini dress, making it perfect for Holi 

Kiara Advani

Image source-rakulpreet

Rakul Preet Singh looks stunning in a white see-through one-piece for a chic and effortless Holi outfit

Rakul Preet Singh

Image source-janhvikapoor

Janhvi Kapoor keeps it classy and effortless in a white shirt, making it a stylish Holi outfit

Janhvi Kapoor

Image source-ananyapanday

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday's white outfit screams fun- a playful choice that lets you enjoy every moment of Holi

Image source- Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon’s floral white dress can be a perfect canvas for Holi colors, ensuring you can dance and play freely

Kriti Sanon

Image source- shraddhakapoor

Shraddha Kapoor's look in a white mini dress is stylish, making it perfect for a vibrant Holi celebration 

Shraddha Kapoor

Image source-tripti_dimri

Tripi Dimri looks in an open white shirt and printed shorts, giving off a chic vibe for a cool Holi celebration

Tripti Dimri

Image source-rashmika_mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna dons in white dress with floral prints, making it a playful outfit for Holi

Rashmika Mandanna

