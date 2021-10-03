Celebs in Lavender-Tinge Ethnic Outfits

Oct 03, 2021

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looks stunning in this easy-to-style lavender drape with an ornamental off-shoulder net blouse

Shraddha Kapoor’s mesmerising lavender-hued lehenga is emblazoned with exquisite silver embroidery work

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous in Manish Malhotra’s sequined saree with a monochrome glistering blouse

The gota-patti work is here to stay! The delicate silver work on Soha Ali Khan’s lavender lehenga makes her look ethereal

The lavender-tinged organza lehenga sported by Adah Sharma with mirror work conveys her impeccable style

Tamannaah Bhatia looks sensuous in this sequined saree, which has a mix of both vivid and soft lavender tints

Madhuri Dixit‘s lavender lehenga styled by Sukriti and Aakriti has a mosaic of colours on it. The actress glams up this enchanting look with heavy accessories
The lavender sharara worn by Kriti Sanon is beautified by extensive gotta-patti work and makes an impressive statement
Amrita Arora looks ravishing in a bright sequined saree by Manish Malhotra with a blouse dotted with big-sized mirrors
This ethnic look of Nushrratt Bharuccha has the right doses of bling and bright as she donned Manish Malhotra’s lavender sequined saree with a velvet blouse

For more updates on Bollywood and fashion, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here