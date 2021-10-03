Celebs in Lavender-Tinge Ethnic Outfits Oct 03, 2021
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looks stunning in this easy-to-style lavender drape with an ornamental off-shoulder net blouse
Shraddha Kapoor’s mesmerising lavender-hued lehenga is emblazoned with exquisite silver embroidery work
Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous in Manish Malhotra’s sequined saree with a monochrome glistering blouse
The gota-patti work is here to stay! The delicate silver work on Soha Ali Khan’s lavender lehenga makes her look ethereal
The lavender-tinged organza lehenga sported by Adah Sharma with mirror work conveys her impeccable style
Tamannaah Bhatia looks sensuous in this sequined saree, which has a mix of both vivid and soft lavender tints
Madhuri Dixit‘s lavender lehenga styled by Sukriti and Aakriti has a mosaic of colours on it. The actress glams up this enchanting look with heavy accessories
The lavender sharara worn by Kriti Sanon is beautified by extensive gotta-patti work and makes an impressive statement
Amrita Arora looks ravishing in a bright sequined saree by Manish Malhotra with a blouse dotted with big-sized mirrors
This ethnic look of Nushrratt Bharuccha has the right doses of bling and bright as she donned Manish Malhotra’s lavender sequined saree with a velvet blouse
