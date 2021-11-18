NEENAZ AKHTAR
Nov 18, 2021
Celebs in a Manish
Malhotra lehenga
FASHION
A big advocate of designer and best friend Manish Malhotra’s outfits, Kareena Kapoor wore a mirror-work mint blue lehenga for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Credits: Tanya Ghavri instagram
To celebrate Diwali this year, Khushi wore a luxury chikankari lehenga that featured an off-shoulder blouse with dramatic sleeves and tassels
Khushi Kapoor
Credits: Khushi Kapoor instagram
From the designer’s latest ‘Nooraniyat’ collection, Janhvi picked out a blush peach lehenga that came embellished with Swarovski crystals
Janhvi Kapoor
Credits: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
At the wedding reception of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra, Kiara was decked up in a wine-hued lehenga with silver embellishments on it
Kiara Advani
Credits: Pinkvilla
For Antara Motiwala Marwah's baby shower, Shanaya turned a show-stopper in a yellow lehenga set embroidered with gold borders and sequins at the hemline
Shanaya Kapoor
Credits: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
For a retro modern look, Karisma picked out an ivory-hued lehenga replete with embroidery and heavy embellishments, sequins and patterns in matching silver hues
Karisma Kapoor
Credits: Manish Malhotra instagram
Painting a charming picture in an offwhite and pink chikankari lehenga with the designer’s signature sparkle in it, Sara looked ethereal in this ensemble!
Sara Ali Khan
Credits: Manish Malhotra instagram
Bhumi looked phenomenal in an embellished mauve lehenga that was adorned with intricate thread work and delicate pearl detailings
Bhumi Pednekar
Credits: Manish Malhotra instagram
Narrating a bridal journey for the designer’s latest collection, Kriti looked breathtaking in a scarlet ensemble doused with flickering gold sequins
Kriti Sanon
Credits: Manish Malhotra instagram
For a wedding reception, Alia wore a sage green raw silk lehenga with green and pink embroidery and a matching organza dupatta with sequin embroidery
Alia Bhatt
Credits: Pinkvilla
As she turned the show-stopper for the ace couturier, Katrina looked gorgeous in an all-black lehenga embellished with intricate detailings
Katrina Kaif
Credits: Pinkvilla
To attend the wedding reception of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra, Tara picked out a milky white and soft gold lehenga and paired it with statement jewellery for a gorgeous look
Credits: Manish Malhotra instagram
TARA SUTARIA
