Celebs in a Manish
Malhotra lehenga

A big advocate of designer and best friend Manish Malhotra’s outfits, Kareena Kapoor wore a mirror-work mint blue lehenga for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding

Kareena Kapoor Khan 

Credits: Tanya Ghavri instagram 

To celebrate Diwali this year, Khushi wore a luxury chikankari lehenga that featured an off-shoulder blouse with dramatic sleeves and tassels

Khushi Kapoor

Credits: Khushi Kapoor instagram

From the designer’s latest ‘Nooraniyat’ collection, Janhvi picked out a blush peach lehenga that came embellished with Swarovski crystals

Janhvi Kapoor

Credits: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

At the wedding reception of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra, Kiara was decked up in a wine-hued lehenga with silver embellishments on it

Kiara Advani

Credits: Pinkvilla

For Antara Motiwala Marwah's baby shower, Shanaya turned a show-stopper in a yellow lehenga set embroidered with gold borders and sequins at the hemline

Shanaya Kapoor

Credits: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

For a retro modern look, Karisma picked out an ivory-hued lehenga replete with embroidery and heavy embellishments, sequins and patterns in matching silver hues

Karisma Kapoor

Credits: Manish Malhotra instagram

Painting a charming picture in an offwhite and pink chikankari lehenga with the designer’s signature sparkle in it, Sara looked ethereal in this ensemble!

Sara Ali Khan

Credits: Manish Malhotra instagram

Bhumi looked phenomenal in an embellished mauve lehenga that was adorned with intricate thread work and delicate pearl detailings

Bhumi Pednekar

Credits: Manish Malhotra instagram

Narrating a bridal journey for the designer’s latest collection, Kriti looked breathtaking in a scarlet ensemble doused with flickering gold sequins

Kriti Sanon

Credits: Manish Malhotra instagram

For a wedding reception, Alia wore a sage green raw silk lehenga with green and pink embroidery and a matching organza dupatta with sequin embroidery

Alia Bhatt

Credits: Pinkvilla

As she turned the show-stopper for the ace couturier, Katrina looked gorgeous in an all-black lehenga embellished with intricate detailings

Katrina Kaif

Credits: Pinkvilla

To attend the wedding reception of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra, Tara picked out a milky white and soft gold lehenga and paired it with statement jewellery for a gorgeous look

Credits: Manish Malhotra instagram

TARA SUTARIA

