Jan 13, 2022

Celebs in Manish Malhotra Lehengas

Katrina Kaif

Katrina’s black lehenga with gold detailed embroidery and a blouse with a plunging neckline and ruffle sleeves was a show-stopping number

Image: Pinkvilla

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor looked pretty in a pink ombre creation with floral detailed embroidery scaling the lengths of her lehenga

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The designer's biggest cheerleader and BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan also often sports creations by him

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Kiara Advani

For a friend's wedding, Kiara sported a pastel blue and pink heavily embellished lehenga which ensured all eyes were on her

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone played showstopper for the ace designer in a red bridal lehenga

Image: Pinkvilla

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi slipped into a shimmery pastel lehenga that she wore with a spaghetti-strap blouse and a dupatta with a ruffle hem, giving us a trendy and millennial take on the classic outfit

Image: Pinkvilla

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor, too, often sports the designer’s creations. One that we can’y get over is this pink chikankari lehenga with an off-shoulder blouse that she looked radiant in!

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Kriti Sanon

The Luka Chuppi actress looked divine in a white lehenga with heavy gold embroidery at the hem of her skirt

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan also played showstopper for Manish Malhotra's collection in his digital film. She looked nothing short of royalty in a pastel lehenga with sequin work scattered all over

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Looking ravishing in a lime yellow Manish Malhotra lehenga, Alia stood out in the crowd at Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan’s wedding ceremony

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

