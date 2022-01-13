Fashion
Jan 13, 2022
Celebs in Manish Malhotra Lehengas
Katrina Kaif
Katrina’s black lehenga with gold detailed embroidery and a blouse with a plunging neckline and ruffle sleeves was a show-stopping number
Image: Pinkvilla
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor looked pretty in a pink ombre creation with floral detailed embroidery scaling the lengths of her lehenga
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan
The designer's biggest cheerleader and BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan also often sports creations by him
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Kiara Advani
For a friend's wedding, Kiara sported a pastel blue and pink heavily embellished lehenga which ensured all eyes were on her
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone played showstopper for the ace designer in a red bridal lehenga
Image: Pinkvilla
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi slipped into a shimmery pastel lehenga that she wore with a spaghetti-strap blouse and a dupatta with a ruffle hem, giving us a trendy and millennial take on the classic outfit
Image: Pinkvilla
Khushi Kapoor
Khushi Kapoor, too, often sports the designer’s creations. One that we can’y get over is this pink chikankari lehenga with an off-shoulder blouse that she looked radiant in!
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Kriti Sanon
The Luka Chuppi actress looked divine in a white lehenga with heavy gold embroidery at the hem of her skirt
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan also played showstopper for Manish Malhotra's collection in his digital film. She looked nothing short of royalty in a pastel lehenga with sequin work scattered all over
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Looking ravishing in a lime yellow Manish Malhotra lehenga, Alia stood out in the crowd at Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan’s wedding ceremony
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
