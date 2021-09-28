sept 28, 2021
Celebs in modish beige dresses
We went gaga over this ruched bodycon dress. Janhvi Kapoor looks sensational in this caramel toned sassy mini dress
Nothing is as elegant and scintillating a nude corset dress like the one worn by Shanaya Kapoor
We are fans of Katrina Kaif’ flirty floral dresses. Here, she pairs it with a beige colour jacked and silver danglers
Oh-so-pretty! Ananya Panday dons a nude dress with amusing designs that reminds us of the beach. She styled it with a heart-shaped pink clutch
Giving an edgy twist to a blazer dress, with cut-out detailing at the back, the actress looks absolutely stylish
We are bowled over with her style choice. Tamannaah Bhatia dons a nude-coloured dress, which seems to be a fusion of blazer and ruched skirt
Alia Bhatt exudes grace and sophistication in this dreamy, nude gown by Georges Chakra
Esha Gupta set the gram on fire in this sultry crop top paired with a matching skirt featuring a stunning thigh-high slit from Miakee
Shraddha Kapoor looked drop-dead gorgeous in a beige corset gown with lace detailing by Reem Acra
Kangana Ranaut looks smashing in this sheer shirt paired with a matching pleated skirt. She rounded off her look with a matching trench coat and pumps
