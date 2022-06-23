Heading 3
Celebs in monotone sequin sarees
Neenaz Akhtar
JUNE 23, 2022
FASHION
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Exuding desi diva vibes is the Kusu Kusu star who rocked an all-pink sequined saree by Akanksha Gajria
Nora Fatehi
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
The Jugg Jugg Jeeyo star levelled up the drama in a pre-draped sequined saree dripping in gold tones
Kiara Avdani
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
The Nikamma actress raised the fashion bar in a statement-making maroon sequined saree and a cape-style matching blouse
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Mouni Roy instagram
The Brahmastra actress sizzled in a contemporary-style sequined drape in silver tones
Mouni Roy
The Piku actress brought the party home in a dazzling blue sequined saree by Sabyasachi
Deepika Padukone
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
The Roohi actress left us floored in a beautiful lavender sequin saree
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Manish Malhotra instagram
Kriti picked out a customised all-black saree embellished with sequins work and looked absolutely glamorous in it!
Kriti Sanon
Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram
The Liger actress swore by a soft-hued creamy white drape that bore sequin details all over
Ananya Panday
Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram
The Badhai Do actress gave us some ethnic wear goals by opting for a mint green sequined saree
Bhumi Pednekar
Image: Tara Sutaria instagram
Tara dazzled in a silver sequin saree that had a holographic effect with a subtle multi-colour fusion gleam
Tara Sutaria
