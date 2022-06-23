Heading 3

Celebs in monotone sequin sarees

Neenaz Akhtar

JUNE 23, 2022

FASHION

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Exuding desi diva vibes is the Kusu Kusu star who rocked an all-pink sequined saree by Akanksha Gajria

Nora Fatehi

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

The Jugg Jugg Jeeyo star levelled up the drama in a pre-draped sequined saree dripping in gold tones

Kiara Avdani

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

The Nikamma actress raised the fashion bar in a statement-making maroon sequined saree and a cape-style matching blouse

Shilpa Shetty 

Image: Mouni Roy instagram

The Brahmastra actress sizzled in a contemporary-style sequined drape in silver tones

Mouni Roy

The Piku actress brought the party home in a dazzling blue sequined saree by Sabyasachi

Deepika Padukone

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

The Roohi actress left us floored in a beautiful lavender sequin saree

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Manish Malhotra instagram

Kriti picked out a customised all-black saree embellished with sequins work and looked absolutely glamorous in it!

Kriti Sanon

Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram 

The Liger actress swore by a soft-hued creamy white drape that bore sequin details all over

Ananya Panday

Image: Bhumi Pednekar instagram

The Badhai Do actress gave us some ethnic wear goals by opting for a mint green sequined saree

Bhumi Pednekar

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram

Tara dazzled in a silver sequin saree that had a holographic effect with a subtle multi-colour fusion gleam

Tara Sutaria

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Pooja Hegde's super stylish looks

Click Here