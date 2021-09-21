sept 21, 2021
Celebs nailing the front-knot outfits
Think purple! Awash in a dreamy hue, Kriti Kharbanda opted for a front-knot crop top from the label Deme Love and styled it with a dramatic feather skirt
Amyra Dastur casts a spell of charm in this black-tie top with polka dots skirt
Radhika Madan oozes glamour in this green satin tie-up top styled with mint toned wrap-up skirt
Sara Ali Khan looks fresh as a daisy in this white front-knotted shirt paired with black shorts
Here, she looks all retro in this off-shoulder yellow knot top paired with matching bottoms and hairband
We are all smiles! Alia Bhatt poses in a neon front knotted crop top with high-rise jeans. She rounded off her look with a jacket featuring emoji prints
Kiara Advani looked every inch chic in this white breezy tie-up shirt paired with a bralette top and flared pants
Katrina Kaif channels retro vibes in this black polka-dotted shirt with a mustard wrap-up skirt. She accessorised her look with classic hoop earrings
Aditi Rao Hydari looks lovely in this red-knotted twin set with balloon sleeves by Aniket Satam
Finally, Rakul Preet Singh looks uber-chic in this striped co-ord set styled with white sneakers
For more updates on Bollywood actresses and fashion, follow Pinkvilla