Nov 10, 2021
Fashion
Celebs nailing the gloss smeared lips
Author: Joyce
With our hands on our hearts, we truly believe that Katrina Kaif has served some of the most amazing looks in glossy lipsCredits: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Glossy pink pout
Tara Sutaria chose to complement her dewy makeup look with heavy glossy lips and looked absolutely gorgeous
High shine glossCredits: Tara Sutaria Instagram
While Radhika Madan wore a hint of red on her eyes and tied the look with glossy lips
Glazed lipsCredits: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia glammed up her look with glossy pink lips with matching shimmery plum eyeshadow and mascara on the lashes
Pink lusterCredits: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
To spruce up her lehenga look, Mrunal Thakur opted for a nude lip shade with matching eyeshadow and contoured face
Neutral toned lipsCredits: Ami Patel Instagram
Madhuri Dixit looks like a million bucks in this berry-toned lip gloss with soft smokey eyes and mascara-laden lashes
Classic red lipsCredits: Ami Patel Instagram
Sara Ali Khan looks smoking hot as she opted for a minimal makeup look with a shade of nude lipstick and kohl eyes with mascara on lashes
Shiny brown lipsCredits: stylebyami Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor shows us how to match eyeshadow with nude lipstick and slay it all together
Nude-tinted lipsCredits: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
We can’t take our eyes off her! Pooja Hegde looks sizzling, wearing this reddish-brown glossy tint on her lips
Warm-toned sheenCredits: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor looks glamorous in this soft-toned lip with dewy makeup and a light hint of blush on the cheeks
Clear glossy lipsCredits: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
