Nov 10, 2021

Celebs nailing the gloss smeared lips

Author: Joyce 

With our hands on our hearts, we truly believe that Katrina Kaif has served some of the most amazing looks in glossy lips

Credits:  Katrina Kaif Instagram

Glossy pink pout

Tara Sutaria chose to complement her dewy makeup look with heavy glossy lips and looked absolutely gorgeous

High shine gloss

Credits: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

While Radhika Madan wore a hint of red on her eyes and tied the look with glossy lips

Glazed lips

Credits: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia glammed up her look with glossy pink lips with matching shimmery plum eyeshadow and mascara on the lashes

Pink luster

Credits: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

To spruce up her lehenga look, Mrunal Thakur opted for a nude lip shade with matching eyeshadow and contoured face

Neutral toned lips

Credits: Ami Patel Instagram

Madhuri Dixit looks like a million bucks in this berry-toned lip gloss with soft smokey eyes and mascara-laden lashes

 Classic red lips

Credits: Ami Patel Instagram

Sara Ali Khan looks smoking hot as she opted for a minimal makeup look with a shade of nude lipstick and kohl eyes with mascara on lashes

Shiny brown lips

Credits: stylebyami Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor shows us how to match eyeshadow with nude lipstick and slay it all together

Nude-tinted lips

Credits: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

We can’t take our eyes off her! Pooja Hegde looks sizzling, wearing this reddish-brown glossy tint on her lips

Warm-toned sheen

Credits: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor looks glamorous in this soft-toned lip with dewy makeup and a light hint of blush on the cheeks

Clear glossy lips

Credits: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram 

