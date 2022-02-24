Fashion
P R Gayathri
Feb 24, 2022
Celebs in orange-hued sarees
Heading 3
Kriti Sanon
The Mimi actress wore an orange saree by Monisha Jaising and we are in awe. She looked pretty in the floral printed saree with a white corset blouse
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
The Pataudi princess donned an orange bandhani saree for her Diwali function. The saree featured a thin golden border paired with a bright pink blouse with golden work on the sleeves
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan
Shilpa loves to style some amazing Indo-Western looks. She looked fabulous in an orange saree styled indo-western look with a pallu attached to the blouse
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
A saree that looks like a dream? Say no more. The RRR actress got her stunning show on in a bandhani printed saree coloured in triple shades from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla
Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Nothing quite like a handloom silk saree's beauty. This custom-made saree from Madhurya Creations looked graceful on the Thalaivii actress
Kangana Ranaut
Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
Gone are the days of no dressing up meltdowns, we present to you a saree that's the epitome of royalty. How gorgeously promising this sheer saree by Sabyasachi looks, right?
Katrina Kaif
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s this two-toned silk attire from Ekaya is a handwoven Banarasi number made for a vibrant case through orange and pink
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Image: Pinkvilla
Kiara Advani walked the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 red carpet in a gorgeous light orange saree by Tarun Tahiliani
Kiara Advani
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Vidya Balan has sarees of all kinds in every colour and she picked this stunning Kanjivaram saree with small pink checks to celebrate National Handloom Day a couple of years ago
Vidya Balan
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
The evergreen queen, Rekha is mostly seen wearing heavy silk sarees in rich and royal colours and this orange silk saree was no different
Rekha
Image: Pinkvilla
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Parineeti Chopra & Priyanka Chopra’s bond