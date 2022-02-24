Fashion

P R Gayathri

Feb 24, 2022

Celebs in orange-hued sarees

Heading 3

Kriti Sanon

The Mimi actress wore an orange saree by Monisha Jaising and we are in awe. She looked pretty in the floral printed saree with a white corset blouse

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

The Pataudi princess donned an orange bandhani saree for her Diwali function. The saree featured a thin golden border paired with a bright pink blouse with golden work on the sleeves

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan

Shilpa loves to style some amazing Indo-Western looks. She looked fabulous in an orange saree styled indo-western look with a pallu attached to the blouse

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

A saree that looks like a dream? Say no more. The RRR actress got her stunning show on in a bandhani printed saree coloured in triple shades from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Alia Bhatt

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Nothing quite like a handloom silk saree's beauty. This custom-made saree from Madhurya Creations looked graceful on the Thalaivii actress

Kangana Ranaut

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Gone are the days of no dressing up meltdowns, we present to you a saree that's the epitome of royalty. How gorgeously promising this sheer saree by Sabyasachi looks, right?

Katrina Kaif

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s this two-toned silk attire from Ekaya is a handwoven Banarasi number made for a vibrant case through orange and pink

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Image: Pinkvilla

Kiara Advani walked the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 red carpet in a gorgeous light orange saree by Tarun Tahiliani

Kiara Advani

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Vidya Balan has sarees of all kinds in every colour and she picked this stunning Kanjivaram saree with small pink checks to celebrate National Handloom Day a couple of years ago

Vidya Balan

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

The evergreen queen, Rekha is mostly seen wearing heavy silk sarees in rich and royal colours and this orange silk saree was no different

Rekha

Image: Pinkvilla

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Parineeti Chopra & Priyanka Chopra’s bond

Click Here