Fashion

Joyce Joyson

AUTHOR

Jan 27, 2022

Celebs in Pantone’s colour of 2022

Radhika Madan

We feel there couldn't be a better way to honour the colour than slipping into a Mitiliane Couture dress with a sexy cut and train detail like the diva

Image: Radhika Madan Instagram

If you are a true admirer of DP then you might be aware she loves to don avant-garde gowns like this featured one with a matching veil

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika Padukone

Kiara Advani

The actress looks like a fairy in paradise in this tulle gown with hints of colour, 'Very Peri' and a corset-like bodice

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Mrunal Thakur

The Jersey actress showed us how to rock the pleasing hue in a casual-cool way by slipping into a cosy sweatshirt and black bottoms

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

The 24-year-old star decided to step into a gorgeous contemporary lehenga that came with an edgy thigh-high slit and lace details

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya F

The beauty shows us how to wear this dreamy hue while on vacation in this strapless bikini set paired with a matching patterned cape

Image: Ileana D'Cruz Instagram

Ileana D'Cruz

Tamannaah Bhatia

Slaying in the fashion's freshest colour, Tam wore a two-toned sequin saree with a silk patch blouse

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

We feel floral dresses like this worn by Katrina will forever remain a core part of everyone's wardrobe, even better when in the season’s trendiest colour

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif

Next, she paired her 'Very Peri' toned graphic tee with a blue skirt featuring polka dots, floral prints and ruffle trims

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Casual look

While on her trip to Dubai, the actress wore luxe-hued breezy nightwear and looked charming

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy Suresh

