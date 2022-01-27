Fashion
Celebs in Pantone’s colour of 2022
Radhika Madan
We feel there couldn't be a better way to honour the colour than slipping into a Mitiliane Couture dress with a sexy cut and train detail like the diva
Image: Radhika Madan Instagram
If you are a true admirer of DP then you might be aware she loves to don avant-garde gowns like this featured one with a matching veil
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika Padukone
Kiara Advani
The actress looks like a fairy in paradise in this tulle gown with hints of colour, 'Very Peri' and a corset-like bodice
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Mrunal Thakur
The Jersey actress showed us how to rock the pleasing hue in a casual-cool way by slipping into a cosy sweatshirt and black bottoms
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
The 24-year-old star decided to step into a gorgeous contemporary lehenga that came with an edgy thigh-high slit and lace details
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya F
The beauty shows us how to wear this dreamy hue while on vacation in this strapless bikini set paired with a matching patterned cape
Image: Ileana D'Cruz Instagram
Ileana D'Cruz
Tamannaah Bhatia
Slaying in the fashion's freshest colour, Tam wore a two-toned sequin saree with a silk patch blouse
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
We feel floral dresses like this worn by Katrina will forever remain a core part of everyone's wardrobe, even better when in the season’s trendiest colour
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif
Next, she paired her 'Very Peri' toned graphic tee with a blue skirt featuring polka dots, floral prints and ruffle trims
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Casual look
While on her trip to Dubai, the actress wore luxe-hued breezy nightwear and looked charming
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh
