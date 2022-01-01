Fashion
P R Gayathri
AUTHOR
DEC 1, 2022
Celebs in party-ready tassel outfits
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora’s red ankle-length dress from Maison d'AngelAnn featuring a scoop neckline and spiced up with layers of tassels was all things glam!
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor
For the screening of Street Dancer 3D, Shraddha Kapoor shimmered in a bright yellow tassel dress which was a perfect party-ready number giving 70’s disco vibes
Image: Pinkvilla
Shanaya Kapoor
Styled by Tanya Ghavri in a tassel Herve Leger dress, Shanya Kapoor looked pretty in blue
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Kangana Ranaut
The Thalaivii star who usually rocks royalty eluding ethnic ensembles looked equally stunning in this western number
Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Currently basking in the accolades for her special song in Pushpa, Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked stunning in her green tassel dress
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Kriti Sanon
The millennial style icon Kriti Sanon is a heartthrob in this Falguni Shane Peacock golden chevron dress
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha looked like a Greek goddess in her Yousef Al Jasmi gown
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Absolutely ravishing in Giuseppe di Morabito, Alia Bhatt got us drooling at the sight of her
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor
We aren’t sure of what Shraddha is laughing at but something that goes unsaid is the fact that tassels are for happy babies
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shilpa Shetty
Looking absolutely divine in a Shivan and Narresh white mini dress, Shilpa Shetty nailed the asymmetrical number effortlessly
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
