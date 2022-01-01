Fashion

DEC 1, 2022

Celebs in party-ready tassel outfits 

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora’s red ankle-length dress from Maison d'AngelAnn featuring a scoop neckline and spiced up with layers of tassels was all things glam!

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor

For the screening of Street Dancer 3D, Shraddha Kapoor shimmered in a bright yellow tassel dress which was a perfect party-ready number giving 70’s disco vibes

Image: Pinkvilla

Shanaya Kapoor

Styled by Tanya Ghavri in a tassel Herve Leger dress, Shanya Kapoor looked pretty in blue

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Kangana Ranaut

The Thalaivii star who usually rocks royalty eluding ethnic ensembles looked equally stunning in this western number

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Currently basking in the accolades for her special song in Pushpa, Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked stunning in her green tassel dress

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Kriti Sanon

The millennial style icon Kriti Sanon is a heartthrob in this Falguni Shane Peacock golden chevron dress

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha looked like a Greek goddess in her Yousef Al Jasmi gown

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Absolutely ravishing in Giuseppe di Morabito, Alia Bhatt got us drooling at the sight of her

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor

We aren’t sure of what Shraddha is laughing at but something that goes unsaid is the fact that tassels are for happy babies

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shilpa Shetty

Looking absolutely divine in a Shivan and Narresh white mini dress, Shilpa Shetty nailed the asymmetrical number effortlessly

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

