Fashion
P R Gayathri
Feb 27, 2022
Celebs in pink sarees
Heading 3
Kangana Ranaut
A saree with floral print is the best kind of attire, especially with spring approaching our lives soon. The Thalaivii actress looked like a doll in a blush pink chiffon saree
Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
Shilpa, dressed in Ridhi Mehra's printed pink saree which was well-teamed with a strapless blouse and an embellished belt, shows how to ace the saree style game
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Just when you assumed that Sangeet celebrations look good with yellow ensembles, we present to you a pink saree that will do all the heart-stealing job for you
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani
The Tiger 3 actress' Rahil Mishra saree looked delightful with the so full of life, colourful floral embroidery
Katrina Kaif
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Making us fall for sequins (like the millionth time) and how! The Akanksha Gajria pink saree has us thinking of a cute and delicious pink candy
Nora Fatehi
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Malaika decked up in a satin hot pink saree with a yellow embroidered border and looked flawlessly combined with a light green strappy blouse
Malaika Arora
Image: Pinkvilla
Some of us have moved on from the tie-dye print but then it looks so fashionable, you can't stop and look away from how on point it looks
Madhuri Dixit
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Deepika Padukone’s hot pink silk saree from Raw Mango is definitely for the win! The plain saree bore a luxe touch and gorgeous gold border details
Deepika Padukone
Image: Pinkvilla
If you rather prefer an elegant and trendy look, then Janhvi’s classy look in this silk deep pink, custom-made saree by Manish Malhotra should be your choice. She teamed it with an orange-hued halter neck blouse
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
The Mimi actress put on a stunning display as she chose a rani pink simple silk weave. She styled it with dainty Indian jewellery
Kriti Sanon
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Alia To Kriti Stars love polka dot prints