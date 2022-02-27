Fashion

 P R Gayathri

Feb 27, 2022

Celebs in pink sarees

Kangana Ranaut

A saree with floral print is the best kind of attire, especially with spring approaching our lives soon. The Thalaivii actress looked like a doll in a blush pink chiffon saree

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Shilpa, dressed in Ridhi Mehra's printed pink saree which was well-teamed with a strapless blouse and an embellished belt, shows how to ace the saree style game

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Just when you assumed that Sangeet celebrations look good with yellow ensembles, we present to you a pink saree that will do all the heart-stealing job for you

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani 

The Tiger 3 actress' Rahil Mishra saree looked delightful with the so full of life, colourful floral embroidery

Katrina Kaif

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Making us fall for sequins (like the millionth time) and how! The Akanksha Gajria pink saree has us thinking of a cute and delicious pink candy

Nora Fatehi

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Malaika decked up in a satin hot pink saree with a yellow embroidered border and looked flawlessly combined with a light green strappy blouse

Malaika Arora

Image: Pinkvilla

Some of us have moved on from the tie-dye print but then it looks so fashionable, you can't stop and look away from how on point it looks

Madhuri Dixit

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Deepika Padukone’s hot pink silk saree from Raw Mango is definitely for the win! The plain saree bore a luxe touch and gorgeous gold border details

Deepika Padukone

Image: Pinkvilla

If you rather prefer an elegant and trendy look, then Janhvi’s classy look in this silk deep pink, custom-made saree by Manish Malhotra should be your choice. She teamed it with an orange-hued halter neck blouse

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

The Mimi actress put on a stunning display as she chose a rani pink simple silk weave. She styled it with dainty Indian jewellery

Kriti Sanon

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

