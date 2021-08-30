Celebs in polka dot outfits

AUGUST 30, 2021

The Begum of Bollywood stunned us in a shirt and pants with white polka dots on the brown satin material and looked like the perfect boss babe

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Sara’s pretty mini dress featuring an asymmetric ruffle hem is a classic black and white polka dot dress that makes for a great party or vacation outfit

Sara Ali Khan

The desi girl’s desi avatar in red Sabyasachi polka dot saree teamed with a matching red full-sleeve blouse and her signature deep red lips gave us 70’s retro vibes

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Channelling her inner boss lady in one of the most formal looks yet, Alia sported a navy blue suit with white polka dots on it

Alia Bhatt

Deepika’s blue one-shoulder flared dress featuring large black polka dots brings a psychedelic effect to her glam avatar

Deepika Padukone

The Queen actress looked super cute in her red and white Gauri and Nainika dress featuring frilled hem

Kangana Ranaut

Giving retro looks a millennial style spin, the star kid paired her polka dot co-ord set with chunky sneakers and looked chic as ever

Ananya Panday

Anushka Sharma’s viral photo in which she donned a black summer dress with white polka dots on it by Irene Nicholas still makes our hearts race

Anushka Sharma

Katrina Kaif looked out of the world gorgeous giving us the perfect retro vibes in this polka dot dress and dramatic 80’s style hairdo

Katrina Kaif

For more fashion updates, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here