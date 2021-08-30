Celebs in polka dot outfits
AUGUST 30, 2021
The Begum of Bollywood stunned us in a shirt and pants with white polka dots on the brown satin material and looked like the perfect boss babe
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Sara’s pretty mini dress featuring an asymmetric ruffle hem is a classic black and white polka dot dress that makes for a great party or vacation outfit
Sara Ali Khan
The desi girl’s desi avatar in red Sabyasachi polka dot saree teamed with a matching red full-sleeve blouse and her signature deep red lips gave us 70’s retro vibes
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Channelling her inner boss lady in one of the most formal looks yet, Alia sported a navy blue suit with white polka dots on it
Alia Bhatt
Deepika’s blue one-shoulder flared dress featuring large black polka dots brings a psychedelic effect to her glam avatar
Deepika Padukone
The Queen actress looked super cute in her red and white Gauri and Nainika dress featuring frilled hem
Kangana Ranaut
Giving retro looks a millennial style spin, the star kid paired her polka dot co-ord set with chunky sneakers and looked chic as ever
Ananya Panday
Anushka Sharma’s viral photo in which she donned a black summer dress with white polka dots on it by Irene Nicholas still makes our hearts race
Anushka Sharma
Katrina Kaif looked out of the world gorgeous giving us the perfect retro vibes in this polka dot dress and dramatic 80’s style hairdo
Katrina Kaif
