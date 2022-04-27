FASHION

JOYCE JOYSON

apr 26, 2022

Heading 3

Celebs in Punit Balana's outfits

Epitome of beauty

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt has always amazed us with her fashion finesse and this ivory saree with leather patches and resham and coin embroidery looks splendid on her

Donning a fuchsia pink organza silk saree, styled with a strappy geometric, deep neckline blouse, Kiara Advani wowed us with her simplicity

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram

Gorgeous

The undisputed queen of sarees, Madhuri Dixit wore a pre-draped turquoise blue saree with floral embroidery and a matching sleeveless blouse

Effusing grace

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor looked exquisite in this red brick silk lehenga that came with heavy gotta and marodi embroidery, paired with a strappy backless blouse and dupatta

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Ravishing in red

Floral delight

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She ushered in unparallel charm in this off-white kalamkari floral lehenga set paired with a matching sleeveless blouse adorned with golden embroidery

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Looking like a ray of sunshine, Mrunal Thakur decked up in a mustard yellow bandhani lehenga, choli, and wore her dupatta in a cape style

Mellow yellow

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

A melange of Indian aesthetics with modern undertones, this cherry-red, pre-draped saree paired with a strappy embroidered blouse looks lovely on Tara Sutaria

Pre-draped saree

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Keeping it simple yet significant, Karisma Kapoor went for a block-printed ivory anarkali with delicate resham work and a matching dupatta

Fresh as a daisy

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram

Soothing shades

Want to make a lasting impression? Take cues from Aditi Rao Hydari by donning a turquoise blue marodi work short kurti, leheriya ghagra, and green dupatta

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Elegant

Lastly, wore a pretty mint green, block-printed kurta set with a heavily printed embroidered dupatta

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Tamannaah Bhatia's endearing earrings

Click Here