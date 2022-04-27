FASHION
JOYCE JOYSON
apr 26, 2022
Celebs in Punit Balana's outfits
Epitome of beauty
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt has always amazed us with her fashion finesse and this ivory saree with leather patches and resham and coin embroidery looks splendid on her
Donning a fuchsia pink organza silk saree, styled with a strappy geometric, deep neckline blouse, Kiara Advani wowed us with her simplicity
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Gorgeous
The undisputed queen of sarees, Madhuri Dixit wore a pre-draped turquoise blue saree with floral embroidery and a matching sleeveless blouse
Effusing grace
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor looked exquisite in this red brick silk lehenga that came with heavy gotta and marodi embroidery, paired with a strappy backless blouse and dupatta
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Ravishing in red
Floral delight
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She ushered in unparallel charm in this off-white kalamkari floral lehenga set paired with a matching sleeveless blouse adorned with golden embroidery
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Looking like a ray of sunshine, Mrunal Thakur decked up in a mustard yellow bandhani lehenga, choli, and wore her dupatta in a cape style
Mellow yellow
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
A melange of Indian aesthetics with modern undertones, this cherry-red, pre-draped saree paired with a strappy embroidered blouse looks lovely on Tara Sutaria
Pre-draped saree
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Keeping it simple yet significant, Karisma Kapoor went for a block-printed ivory anarkali with delicate resham work and a matching dupatta
Fresh as a daisy
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
Soothing shades
Want to make a lasting impression? Take cues from Aditi Rao Hydari by donning a turquoise blue marodi work short kurti, leheriya ghagra, and green dupatta
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Elegant
Lastly, wore a pretty mint green, block-printed kurta set with a heavily printed embroidered dupatta
