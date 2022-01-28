Fashion

P R Gayathri

Jan 28, 2022

Celebs in purple lehengas

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor proved that the millennial-approved shades of purple can work well for festive occasions in a lavender lehenga set by Krésha Bajaj

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Alia wore a metallic Manish Malhotra lehenga that was accentuated with varied crafts, rendered in several shades of purple

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Aditi Rao Hydari looked nothing short of royal in a gorgeous purple lehenga by Jayanti Reddy. With golden embroidery all over her outfit, it featured a v-neck blouse and a heavily embroidered matching dupatta

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari

Mira looked gorgeous in a purple silk lehenga teamed with a beautiful maroon-pink dupatta that bore intricate embroidery over it

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Mira Kapoor

For Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding reception party, Janhvi ditched the subtle path and chose the ultra-glam route

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

For Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's sangeet, Kangana wore a JJ Valaya lehenga set that exuded royalty in shades of purple

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Kangana Ranaut

Kiara Advani looked resplendent in a high-shine wine-hued lehenga. The lehenga consisted of an open-back blouse, a voluminous skirt and a matching dupatta

Image: Pinkvilla

Kiara Advani

Alia stepped out in a stunning purple bandhani lehenga by ace designer Sabyasachi for the Diwali celebration with Ranbir last year

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Sonam’s Jayanti Reddy lehenga screams opulence and is perfect for a grand wedding look as it featured heavy gold embroidery

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

South beauty Keerthy Suresh looked ravishing at a wedding reception in a purple lehenga by S Singhanias

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram

Keerthy Suresh

