Jan 28, 2022
Celebs in purple lehengas
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor proved that the millennial-approved shades of purple can work well for festive occasions in a lavender lehenga set by Krésha Bajaj
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Alia wore a metallic Manish Malhotra lehenga that was accentuated with varied crafts, rendered in several shades of purple
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Aditi Rao Hydari looked nothing short of royal in a gorgeous purple lehenga by Jayanti Reddy. With golden embroidery all over her outfit, it featured a v-neck blouse and a heavily embroidered matching dupatta
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Aditi Rao Hydari
Mira looked gorgeous in a purple silk lehenga teamed with a beautiful maroon-pink dupatta that bore intricate embroidery over it
Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram
Mira Kapoor
For Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding reception party, Janhvi ditched the subtle path and chose the ultra-glam route
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
For Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's sangeet, Kangana wore a JJ Valaya lehenga set that exuded royalty in shades of purple
Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
Kangana Ranaut
Kiara Advani looked resplendent in a high-shine wine-hued lehenga. The lehenga consisted of an open-back blouse, a voluminous skirt and a matching dupatta
Image: Pinkvilla
Kiara Advani
Alia stepped out in a stunning purple bandhani lehenga by ace designer Sabyasachi for the Diwali celebration with Ranbir last year
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Sonam’s Jayanti Reddy lehenga screams opulence and is perfect for a grand wedding look as it featured heavy gold embroidery
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
South beauty Keerthy Suresh looked ravishing at a wedding reception in a purple lehenga by S Singhanias
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram
Keerthy Suresh
