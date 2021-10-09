oct 9, 2021
Celebs in quirky print sarees
For Global Citizen Live 2021, Ami Patel styled Sara Ali Khan in a Madhurya saree that reflected her quirky style with multicoloured prints scattered all over
Kangana Ranaut donned an organza saree from House of Masaba that bore crisp and delicate rose print all over it
Priya Mani picked this super cute cartoon printed saree from Quancious and looked fab
The Sherni actress, Vidya Balan, has got all types of sarees. She looked stunning in this quirky printed number from Rajdeep Ranawat
Shilpa Shetty rocked her pink offbeat saree look, which was accessorised with an emerald choker, silver potli and wedges
For the promotions of The Zoya Factor, Sonam Kapoor donned a white saree patterned with red quirky motifs
Katrina Kaif looked ethereal in this bright pink silk sareeteamed up with a while blouse
Always fond of her traditional outfits, Sara Ali Khan picked out a bright yellow ombre bandhani printed saree that she styled with a simple bright pink blouse
Alia Bhatt looked party-ready in her multicoloured patch work saree from Sabyasachi
Anushka Sharma nailed the quirky print silk saree, for a promotional event, looking elegant in it
