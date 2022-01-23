Fashion

Joyce Joyson

AUTHOR

Jan 23, 2022

Celebs in Ridhi Mehra’s ruffle saree

Heading 3

Kriti Kharbanda

Black is just the colour to take things up a notch higher! The diva went for a black ruffle saree and paired it with a matching embroidered chanderi blouse

Image: Ridhi Mehra Instagram

Simple yet impactful, the actress donned an ivory ruffle number and styled it with an embroidered peplum-style blouse with exaggerated sleeves

Image: Ridhi Mehra Instagram

Kriti Sanon

Mrunal Thakur

Dressed in a pleasing peach ruffle saree, Mrunal exudes subtle elegance as she teams it with a champagne-toned bejewelled blouse

Image: Ridhi Mehra Instagram

Sophie Choudry

She looks heart-stoppingly beautiful in this pink ruffle saree paired with a matching ruffle blouse and an embellished belt that cinched her waist

Image: Ridhi Mehra Instagram

Next, she looks absolutely radiant in this fuchsia organza saree paired with an embellished plunging neckline blouse

Image: Ridhi Mehra Instagram

Striking look

The star personifies royalty in this purple six yards and styles it with an exaggerated sleeves blouse and an embellished belt that adorned her waist

Image: Ridhi Mehra Instagram

Chitrangda Singh

Beyond beautiful

The actress personifies elegance in this ivory pre-draped ruffle saree paired with a matching, intricately embroidered sheer blouse

Image: Ridhi Mehra Instagram

Giving a dramatic twist to her organza ruffle saree, she paired it with a sleeveless embellished blouse and boho belt

Image: Ridhi Mehra Instagram

Malavika Mohanan

Ruffle sarees are definitely on the top in trend charts and Athiya styled her navy blue drape with a pearl-embellished blouse

Image: Ridhi Mehra Instagram

Athiya Shetty

The actress looks smouldering in this red jumpsuit saree styled with a matching ruffled dupatta, blouse and embroidered belt

Image: Ridhi Mehra Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Avneet Kaur’s travel escapades

Click Here