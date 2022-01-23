Fashion
Joyce Joyson
Jan 23, 2022
Celebs in Ridhi Mehra’s ruffle saree
Kriti Kharbanda
Black is just the colour to take things up a notch higher! The diva went for a black ruffle saree and paired it with a matching embroidered chanderi blouse
Image: Ridhi Mehra Instagram
Simple yet impactful, the actress donned an ivory ruffle number and styled it with an embroidered peplum-style blouse with exaggerated sleeves
Image: Ridhi Mehra Instagram
Kriti Sanon
Mrunal Thakur
Dressed in a pleasing peach ruffle saree, Mrunal exudes subtle elegance as she teams it with a champagne-toned bejewelled blouse
Image: Ridhi Mehra Instagram
Sophie Choudry
She looks heart-stoppingly beautiful in this pink ruffle saree paired with a matching ruffle blouse and an embellished belt that cinched her waist
Image: Ridhi Mehra Instagram
Next, she looks absolutely radiant in this fuchsia organza saree paired with an embellished plunging neckline blouse
Image: Ridhi Mehra Instagram
Striking look
The star personifies royalty in this purple six yards and styles it with an exaggerated sleeves blouse and an embellished belt that adorned her waist
Image: Ridhi Mehra Instagram
Chitrangda Singh
Beyond beautiful
The actress personifies elegance in this ivory pre-draped ruffle saree paired with a matching, intricately embroidered sheer blouse
Image: Ridhi Mehra Instagram
Giving a dramatic twist to her organza ruffle saree, she paired it with a sleeveless embellished blouse and boho belt
Image: Ridhi Mehra Instagram
Malavika Mohanan
Ruffle sarees are definitely on the top in trend charts and Athiya styled her navy blue drape with a pearl-embellished blouse
Image: Ridhi Mehra Instagram
Athiya Shetty
The actress looks smouldering in this red jumpsuit saree styled with a matching ruffled dupatta, blouse and embroidered belt
Image: Ridhi Mehra Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar
