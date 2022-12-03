Heading 3

Celebs rocking monochrome trend

                  pinkvilla 

Lubna
Khan

Dec 3, 2022

FASHION

Image: Dinesh Ahuja

Janhvi is proving the old adage of "when in doubt, go for black" right with her matching corset and trousers

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya's chocolate brown pantsuit is a head-turner for sure

Ananya Panday

Image: Snedal Gracias

There are only a few who can pull off an olive green pantsuit with such ease like Yami does

Yami Gautam

Image : Shivam Gupta

Nushrratt's eye-catching white outfit is so classy yet minimalistic

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Ranveer's outfit dipped in fuchsia pink is the perfect blend of style and comfort

Ranveer Singh

Image: Kunal Gupta

Ayushmann is mixing it up by opting for a co-ord set with tie and dye effect instead of all solids

Ayushmann Khurrana

Image: Ajay Kadam

Tamannaah's red strappy corset top with wide leg pants is absolutely gorgeous!

Tamannaah Bhatia

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Mira keeps it simple yet sexy with a white top and matching flared pants

Mira Rajput

Image: The House of Pixels

A departure from the usual semi-formal looks, Rakul Preet opts for a black crop top with wide leg pants

Rakul Preet Singh

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Take notes from Katrina on how to own the monochrome style in traditional attires

Katrina Kaif

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here