Celebs rocking monochrome trend
Lubna
Khan
Dec 3, 2022
FASHION
Image: Dinesh Ahuja
Janhvi is proving the old adage of "when in doubt, go for black" right with her matching corset and trousers
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya's chocolate brown pantsuit is a head-turner for sure
Image: Snedal Gracias
There are only a few who can pull off an olive green pantsuit with such ease like Yami does
Image : Shivam Gupta
Nushrratt's eye-catching white outfit is so classy yet minimalistic
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Ranveer's outfit dipped in fuchsia pink is the perfect blend of style and comfort
Image: Kunal Gupta
Ayushmann is mixing it up by opting for a co-ord set with tie and dye effect instead of all solids
Image: Ajay Kadam
Tamannaah's red strappy corset top with wide leg pants is absolutely gorgeous!
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Mira keeps it simple yet sexy with a white top and matching flared pants
Image: The House of Pixels
A departure from the usual semi-formal looks, Rakul Preet opts for a black crop top with wide leg pants
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Take notes from Katrina on how to own the monochrome style in traditional attires
