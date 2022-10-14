Celebs rocking the crochet trend

Heading 3

OCT 14, 2022

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Kat showed us how to add a burst of colours to any wardrobe by pairing her jeans with a colourful crochet top. 

Katrina Kaif 

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

The Liger actress served some snazzy outfit goals by pairing an orange bodysuit with neutral-hued high-waist pants

Ananya Panday

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi looked chic and beach-ready in a white halter-neck crochet top and blue denim shorts.

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

The diva’s vacation look featuring a pair of paperbag waist shorts and a blue crochet top was on point. 

Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara aced the crochet trend by wearing a creamy-hued shrug over her orange bikini. 

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni served chic style inspiration in a fringed crochet top and a matching long skirt that doubled up as a cover-up

Mouni Roy

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

The young fashionista served some vacay looks in a brown crochet skirt and a bikini top. 

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram 

The Badhaai Do actress looked ravishing in a strappy crochet maxi dress that gave a peek of her blue bikini. 

Bhumi Pednekar

Image: Pinkvilla 

Showing us how to include crochet in your travel wardrobe, PeeCee rocked the Ronny Kobo white crop top with blue flared pants and a cropped cardigan. 

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Pinkvilla

Malla kept things chic and easy in an aqua floor-length crochet maxi dress from Zara. 

Malaika Arora

