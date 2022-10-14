Celebs rocking the crochet trend
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Kat showed us how to add a burst of colours to any wardrobe by pairing her jeans with a colourful crochet top.
The Liger actress served some snazzy outfit goals by pairing an orange bodysuit with neutral-hued high-waist pants
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi looked chic and beach-ready in a white halter-neck crochet top and blue denim shorts.
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
The diva’s vacation look featuring a pair of paperbag waist shorts and a blue crochet top was on point.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara aced the crochet trend by wearing a creamy-hued shrug over her orange bikini.
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni served chic style inspiration in a fringed crochet top and a matching long skirt that doubled up as a cover-up
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
The young fashionista served some vacay looks in a brown crochet skirt and a bikini top.
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
The Badhaai Do actress looked ravishing in a strappy crochet maxi dress that gave a peek of her blue bikini.
Image: Pinkvilla
Showing us how to include crochet in your travel wardrobe, PeeCee rocked the Ronny Kobo white crop top with blue flared pants and a cropped cardigan.
Image: Pinkvilla
Malla kept things chic and easy in an aqua floor-length crochet maxi dress from Zara.
