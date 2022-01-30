Fashion

P R Gayathri

Jan 30, 2022

Celebs in romantic red dresses

ANANYA PANDEY

The Gehraiyaan actor looked like a breath of fresh and hot air dressed in Magda Butrym red dress that consisted of tonal jacquard dots, shoulder pad and floral applique details

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Janhvi’s sassy red sleeveless midi dress featured intricate gold floral embroidery on its skirt and a deep square neckline

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

JANHVI KAPOOR

 DP's V-neck strappy red dress was swamped with tassels and sparkly embellishments that looked like a party

Image: Pinkvilla

Deepika Padukone

Acing desi looks isn't her only forte. We don't think this mini dress with an asymmetric ruffled hem will ever stop being our favourite

Image: Pinkvilla

Sara Ali Khan

Want a dress that keeps on making a statement? It's this satin strappy dress with a cowl-neck that can be gloriously accessorised like Shanaya did!

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor

 Want to go for a more fun look? Ananya Panday's Michael Kors polka-dot fit-and-flare dress that she spun around in can be a perfect date night look!

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday

Dressed exceptionally chic in true Bebo style, Bebo wore a dress with a scalloped hem and the popular needlework technique, Broderie Anglaise

Image: Pinkvilla

Kareena Kapoor Khan

 The Roohi actress wore a Fleur du Mal blazer dress that looked striking with shoulder pads and the belt that cinched her waist

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

Cinched at the waist, the actress styled the red belted dress with trendy sunglasses and a pair of gold heels

Image: Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Kat picked out a ravishing red Jonathan Simkhai dress that featured a slim fit silhouette, a deep V-neckline, a ruched centre seam and mutton sleeves

Image: Pinkvilla

Katrina Kaif

