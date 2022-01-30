Fashion
P R Gayathri
Jan 30, 2022
Celebs in romantic red dresses
ANANYA PANDEY
The Gehraiyaan actor looked like a breath of fresh and hot air dressed in Magda Butrym red dress that consisted of tonal jacquard dots, shoulder pad and floral applique details
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Janhvi’s sassy red sleeveless midi dress featured intricate gold floral embroidery on its skirt and a deep square neckline
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
JANHVI KAPOOR
DP's V-neck strappy red dress was swamped with tassels and sparkly embellishments that looked like a party
Image: Pinkvilla
Deepika Padukone
Acing desi looks isn't her only forte. We don't think this mini dress with an asymmetric ruffled hem will ever stop being our favourite
Image: Pinkvilla
Sara Ali Khan
Want a dress that keeps on making a statement? It's this satin strappy dress with a cowl-neck that can be gloriously accessorised like Shanaya did!
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor
Want to go for a more fun look? Ananya Panday's Michael Kors polka-dot fit-and-flare dress that she spun around in can be a perfect date night look!
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday
Dressed exceptionally chic in true Bebo style, Bebo wore a dress with a scalloped hem and the popular needlework technique, Broderie Anglaise
Image: Pinkvilla
Kareena Kapoor Khan
The Roohi actress wore a Fleur du Mal blazer dress that looked striking with shoulder pads and the belt that cinched her waist
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
Cinched at the waist, the actress styled the red belted dress with trendy sunglasses and a pair of gold heels
Image: Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Kat picked out a ravishing red Jonathan Simkhai dress that featured a slim fit silhouette, a deep V-neckline, a ruched centre seam and mutton sleeves
Image: Pinkvilla
Katrina Kaif
