apr 25, 2022
Celebs in ruffle sarees
Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The blend of yellow and green put together with ruffles and an elongated pallu was the definition of gorgeousness. Her Sabyasachi number was a vision to behold
Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, Katrina wore the white ruffle saree by Arpita Mehta with a strappy blouse that bore cowrie shells
Image: Pinkvilla
Katrina Kaif
When life makes it hard to take a hiatus from flower power, here’s how to say hello to the pretty print. Think of all the soothing hues and you’ll find them in this Arpita Mehta saree
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagarm
The super bright yellow Sabyasachi saree looked truly like a wonder on Deepika Padukone. She bailed out on a normal blouse and gave the blouse with billowy sleeves a go, and the unmissable pussy-bow detail was the eye-catcher indeed
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika Padukone
Kriti Sanon
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
The medley of hues from maroon to red and pink, the Arpita Mehta sheer ruffle saree was put together with a sleeveless embroidered blouse designed with mirror-work
Image: Ananya panday Instagram
Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the chiffon organza number looked A1 on Ananya Panday and her Ridhi Mehra ruffle silk blouse was graced with pearls, sequins, and colourful beads
Ananya Panday
Image: Sonakshi Sinha
For a more sexy look, Sonakshi Sinha's red ruffle saree is the perfect match! Pick out a simple ruffle saree and pair it with a basic blouse and statement accessories
Sonakshi Sinha
Image: Pinkvilla
Working towards a more experimental, girly look? Pick out an overtly ruffle number like Katrina Kaif. It will have no pleats and just a skirt with loads of ruffles paired with a simple subtle blouse that doesn't take away from the skirt
Katrina Kaif
Image: Diana Penty Instagram
Diana Penty
For Diwali celebrations a couple of years ago, Diana made a wise choice as she wore the fuschia pink ruffled saree ideal for the festival of lights
