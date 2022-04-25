FASHION

apr 25, 2022

Celebs in ruffle sarees

Alia Bhatt

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The blend of yellow and green put together with ruffles and an elongated pallu was the definition of gorgeousness. Her Sabyasachi number was a vision to behold

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, Katrina wore the white ruffle saree by Arpita Mehta with a strappy blouse that bore cowrie shells

Image: Pinkvilla

Katrina Kaif

When life makes it hard to take a hiatus from flower power, here’s how to say hello to the pretty print. Think of all the soothing hues and you’ll find them in this Arpita Mehta saree

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagarm

The super bright yellow Sabyasachi saree looked truly like a wonder on Deepika Padukone. She bailed out on a normal blouse and gave the blouse with billowy sleeves a go, and the unmissable pussy-bow detail was the eye-catcher indeed

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika Padukone

Kriti Sanon

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

The medley of hues from maroon to red and pink, the Arpita Mehta sheer ruffle saree was put together with a sleeveless embroidered blouse designed with mirror-work

Image: Ananya panday Instagram

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the chiffon organza number looked A1 on Ananya Panday and her Ridhi Mehra ruffle silk blouse was graced with pearls, sequins, and colourful beads

Ananya Panday

Image: Sonakshi Sinha

For a more sexy look, Sonakshi Sinha's red ruffle saree is the perfect match! Pick out a simple ruffle saree and pair it with a basic blouse and statement accessories

Sonakshi Sinha

Image: Pinkvilla

Working towards a more experimental, girly look? Pick out an overtly ruffle number like Katrina Kaif. It will have no pleats and just a skirt with loads of ruffles paired with a simple subtle blouse that doesn't take away from the skirt

Katrina Kaif

Image: Diana Penty Instagram

Diana Penty

For Diwali celebrations a couple of years ago, Diana made a wise choice as she wore the fuschia pink ruffled saree ideal for the festival of lights

