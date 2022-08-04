Celebs in sheer embellished sarees

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Photo: Priyankk Nandwana
The diva paints a dreamy picture in this whimsical, ivory, and gold, intricately embroidered sheer saree styled with a sleeveless, gold blouse with a backless design
Nora Fatehi
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Even, the gorgeous actress couldn't resist the allure of sheer drape and struck a pose in a semi-sheer, off-white number adorned with yellow floral motifs
Alia Bhatt
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Looking every bit a retro diva, in this black sheer embroidered saree styled with a sleeveless blouse
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Demonstrating her stunning sartorial flair, she donned a semi-sheer saree adorned with multi-coloured sequins and geometric prints, styled with a high-neck, ruched blouse
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Photo: Vivek Desai
The diva is a sight to behold in a sheer white saree adorned with diamantes, she paired it with a matching bralette-style, plunging neckline blouse
Malaika Arora
She brought her A-game forward in this sheer black, floral thread-embroidered saree edged with a sequin border and paired with a sleeveless shimmery blouse
Karisma Kapoor
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Photo: Ajay Kadam
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
We dare ask, can she ever fail to wow us? Nah! The stunner wore a pearl white shimmery embroidered saree along with a golden sequin-doused blouse
Deepika Padukone
Oozing elegance in a pastel pink, semi-sheer floral embroidered drape styled with a strappy blouse with replete work
Katrina Kaif
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Photo: Uthman Studio
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
The Shamshera star shines bright in a canary yellow organza saree featuring a thin embroidered border, she teamed it with a bralette-style blouse
Vaani Kapoor
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Keeping it subtle yet graceful, the actress wore a white threadwork adorned saree and gave it a modern twist by styling it with a blue, corset-style blouse
Mrunal Thakur
