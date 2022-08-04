Heading 3

Celebs in sheer embellished sarees

Joyce Joyson

AUGUST 05, 2022

FASHION

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Photo: Priyankk Nandwana

The diva paints a dreamy picture in this whimsical, ivory, and gold, intricately embroidered sheer saree styled with a sleeveless, gold blouse with a backless design

Nora Fatehi

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Even, the gorgeous actress couldn't resist the allure of sheer drape and struck a pose in a semi-sheer, off-white number adorned with yellow floral motifs

Alia Bhatt

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Looking every bit a retro diva, in this black sheer embroidered saree styled with a sleeveless blouse

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Demonstrating her stunning sartorial flair, she donned a semi-sheer saree adorned with multi-coloured sequins and geometric prints, styled with a high-neck, ruched blouse

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Photo: Vivek Desai

The diva is a sight to behold in a sheer white saree adorned with diamantes, she paired it with a matching bralette-style, plunging neckline blouse

Malaika Arora

She brought her A-game forward in this sheer black, floral thread-embroidered saree edged with a sequin border and paired with a sleeveless shimmery blouse

Karisma Kapoor

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Photo: Ajay Kadam

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

We dare ask, can she ever fail to wow us? Nah! The stunner wore a pearl white shimmery embroidered saree along with a golden sequin-doused blouse

Deepika Padukone

Oozing elegance in a pastel pink, semi-sheer floral embroidered drape styled with a strappy blouse with replete work

Katrina Kaif

Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Photo: Uthman Studio

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

The Shamshera star shines bright in a canary yellow organza saree featuring a thin embroidered border, she teamed it with a bralette-style blouse

Vaani Kapoor

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Keeping it subtle yet graceful, the actress wore a white threadwork adorned saree and gave it a modern twist by styling it with a blue, corset-style blouse

Mrunal Thakur

