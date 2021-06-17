Celebs Show How To Rock Distressed Jeans JUNE 17, 2021
Setting the trend every time she steps out, Deepika Padukone slayed in a pair of black distressed jeans that she wore with a white crop top and a tie-dye jacket
Next up, Kriti Sanon exuded major casual chic vibes in these faded distressed jeans and black bodyfit tank. With a black mask, most of her face was covered
Kareena Kapoor Khan served us with two different looks in two different types of distressed jeans. Her ripped jeans with a printed silk top make a great pick for brunch
For those of you who prefer less skin show, Kareena’s basic blue jeans with frayed knees are a perfect pick. Style it with a simple graphic tee and beachy waves for an easy look
Giving a luxe touch to the otherwise grunge look, Sara Ali Khan paired her distressed jeans with a bright yellow Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla crop top
Anushka Sharma shows us how to look stunning in a grey t-shirt and a pair of blue ripped jeans. She topped off her look with white sneakers and black sunglasses Image credits: Manav Manglani
Disha Patani wore her distressed baggy mum jeans to the airport with a pink crop top. And if this was not casual enough, she upped the quotient by tying a jacket around her waist! Image credits: Viral Bhayani
Raising the temperature in her own way, Malaika Arora wore her two-toned straight ripped jeans with a front-knot boyfriend shirt that gave us a peek of her sexy black bralette
This casual and hip look of Alia makes us want to put on distressed pants right away! In a tee and regular-fit ripped jeans with metallic sneakers, she looks super cool!
Monsoon is a good time to bring back those cool ripped denims. With a basic white top and a pair of blue slashed-knee jeans, Ananya Panday shows us how to keep things chic
For more updates on fashion, follow Pinkvilla