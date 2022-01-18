Fashion

Jan 18, 2022

Celebs in sparkly red outfits

Kriti Sanon

Looking her ultimate best, the actress walked the red carpet in a shimmery grand gown with a deep neckline

Image: Pinkvilla

For her grand reception in Mumbai after her wedding with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone sported a lavish Zuhair Murad ensemble for her wedding reception

Image: Pinkvilla

Deepika Padukone

Kareena Kapoor Khan

For an event, the Begum of Bollywood looked sizzling in a red full sleeve high neck dress with a large cut out at her chest and a waistband

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The former Miss World winner showed us how to dazzle and shine in a shimmery red Atelier Zuhra dress for an award show back in the day

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Nora Fatehi

Nora rocked a body-hugging Yousef Al Jasmi number that hugged her hourglass figure. Style your hair in a poker-straight manner as she did for a bold and beautiful look

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Hop onto the wrap-style trend like Malaika Arora did in a shimmering dress with a knot secured at her waist. A ruffle neckline and thigh-high slit added a factor of sexiness to the entire ensemble

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika Arora

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor looked next level in a one-shoulder sequin dress that bore a slide slash and a cutout that helped highlight her toned midriff

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Selena Gomez

The Only Murders in the Building actress opted for a sequin full-sleeve mini dress that she styled with black pantyhose and high heels

Image: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

If you're a fan of structured outfits, take notes from Jen's Alex Perry sparkly bodycon dress that featured statement sleeves and ended just below her knees

Image: Getty Images

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton rocked a shimmery red full-sleeve and full-length dress that was doused in sequins over the delicate tulle fabric

Image: Getty Images

