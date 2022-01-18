Fashion
Jan 18, 2022
Celebs in sparkly red outfits
Kriti Sanon
Looking her ultimate best, the actress walked the red carpet in a shimmery grand gown with a deep neckline
Image: Pinkvilla
For her grand reception in Mumbai after her wedding with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone sported a lavish Zuhair Murad ensemble for her wedding reception
Image: Pinkvilla
Deepika Padukone
Kareena Kapoor Khan
For an event, the Begum of Bollywood looked sizzling in a red full sleeve high neck dress with a large cut out at her chest and a waistband
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
The former Miss World winner showed us how to dazzle and shine in a shimmery red Atelier Zuhra dress for an award show back in the day
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
Nora Fatehi
Nora rocked a body-hugging Yousef Al Jasmi number that hugged her hourglass figure. Style your hair in a poker-straight manner as she did for a bold and beautiful look
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Hop onto the wrap-style trend like Malaika Arora did in a shimmering dress with a knot secured at her waist. A ruffle neckline and thigh-high slit added a factor of sexiness to the entire ensemble
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika Arora
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor looked next level in a one-shoulder sequin dress that bore a slide slash and a cutout that helped highlight her toned midriff
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Selena Gomez
The Only Murders in the Building actress opted for a sequin full-sleeve mini dress that she styled with black pantyhose and high heels
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
If you're a fan of structured outfits, take notes from Jen's Alex Perry sparkly bodycon dress that featured statement sleeves and ended just below her knees
Image: Getty Images
Kate Middleton
The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton rocked a shimmery red full-sleeve and full-length dress that was doused in sequins over the delicate tulle fabric
Image: Getty Images
