Celebs sporting a white dress

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

APRIL 24, 2023

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti looked beautiful in a strappy white midi dress with ruffle details

Kriti Sanon 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Kiara nailed the corset trend by opting for a form-fitting midi white dress

Kiara Advani

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi exudes oomph in a mini all-white dress with a deep neckline

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya looked dreamy in a ruffled white dress with cut-outs around the midriff

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

The starlet looked fabulous in a ribbed all-white bodycon dress 

Khushi Kapoor

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka ups the ante in a mini white dress with dramatic puff sleeves

Anushka Sharma

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The Piku actress looked ravishing in a one-shoulder white dress

Deepika Padukone

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora looked ravishing in a chic white blazer dress featuring notch lapel collars

Nora Fatehi

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram 

Malaika looked resplendent in a lacy white dress with exaggerated sleeves

Malaika Arora

Image: Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra is a visual delight in this statement-making white bodycon dress 

Priyanka Chopra

