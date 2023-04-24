Celebs sporting a white dress
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
APRIL 24, 2023
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti looked beautiful in a strappy white midi dress with ruffle details
Kriti Sanon
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Kiara nailed the corset trend by opting for a form-fitting midi white dress
Kiara Advani
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi exudes oomph in a mini all-white dress with a deep neckline
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya looked dreamy in a ruffled white dress with cut-outs around the midriff
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
The starlet looked fabulous in a ribbed all-white bodycon dress
Khushi Kapoor
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka ups the ante in a mini white dress with dramatic puff sleeves
Anushka Sharma
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The Piku actress looked ravishing in a one-shoulder white dress
Deepika Padukone
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora looked ravishing in a chic white blazer dress featuring notch lapel collars
Nora Fatehi
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Malaika looked resplendent in a lacy white dress with exaggerated sleeves
Malaika Arora
Image: Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra is a visual delight in this statement-making white bodycon dress
Priyanka Chopra
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.