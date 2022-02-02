Fashion
P R Gayathri
FEB 02, 2022
Celebs in stunning black lehengas
Kiara Advani
Kiara wore a lehenga curated with raw silk and had embellishments placed neatly. This was put together with a plunging neckline sleeveless blouse that had the much-needed shine
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
This Shyamal & Bhumika lehenga offers a testimony from the red floral embroidery on her skirt to sequins in stripes and tassels in her dupatta
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt
If dupattas aren't your so-called favourite but your heart is all for a beautifully designed outfit, this Shivan & Narresh black lehenga set is what you need
Image: Pinkvilla
Ananya Panday
Katrina in black! We absolutely love the sound of this. This reference takes us back to 2019 when she played muse for Manish Malhotra
Image: Pinkvilla
Katrina Kaif
Here's an incredibly stunning lehenga that will make you say, ‘You have me at first look.’ Bebo’s deep-neck sleeveless blouse, skirt and dupatta brought the most wow floral work to the table
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Sara Ali Khan, who is obsessed with white outfits, was clad in a black Manish Malhotra number proving white isn’t her only happy hue
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan
Making us swoon a lot more than usual, the Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya actress’ black printed chanderi lehenga featured a printed scoop neckline blouse and beaded tassels attached
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma Kapoor
Opting for a simpler and elegant look, Shraddha picked out a Kresha Bajaj creation that gave her an edgy look with a lace hem and a high-low style lehenga
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor
Another one of our favourites, Kat’s floral lehenga by Sabyasachi is a treat for sure. The plain black blouse and floral lehenga combo make for the perfect pairing while the statement choker necklace cuts the picture-perfect
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Katrina Kaif
If you're all about the dazzle, Kriti Sanon's outfit is perfect for you! A glittery lehenga paired with a blouse made from the same material
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti Sanon
