Celebs styled by Anaita Shroff
APRIL 29, 2023
Image- Anaita Shroff’s Instagram
Alia dressed in a Gauri and Nainika gown for the Times event
Alia Bhatt
Image- Anaita Shroff’s Instagram
Gauri appeared on Koffee with Karan wearing a co-ord set designed by Alessandra Rich
Gauri Khan
Image- Anaita Shroff’s Instagram
Katrina Kaif
Katrina was spotted wearing a casual beach outfit styled by Anaita
Image- Anaita Shroff’s Instagram
We were mesmerised by the blush pink lehenga that was covered in crystals, and adorned with the designer's signature embroidery on the softest tulle material
Karishma Tanna
Image- Anaita Shroff’s Instagram
Anushka was styled by Anaita for the last Vogue shoot before the lockdown
Anushka Sharma
Image- Anaita Shroff’s Instagram
For Koffee with Karan, Bebo wore a glamorous gown by Monisha Jaising
Kareena Kapoor
Image- Anaita Shroff’s Instagram
Our favourite bridal look of all time, Sonam looks ethereal and royal
Sonam Kapoor
Image- Anaita Shroff’s Instagram
Carla chose to wear a Sabyasachi lehenga and jewellery by Tyaani Jewellery on her wedding day
Carla Dennis
Image- Anaita Shroff’s Instagram
The styling for the outfit consisted a tuxedo shirt paired with a sari, which combined textures of mélange, sheer, and opaque fabrics
Vijay Varma
Image- Anaita Shroff’s Instagram
Masaba was styled in outfits from the collaboration between Gucci and Adidas
Masaba Gupta
