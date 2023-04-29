Heading 3

Celebs styled by Anaita Shroff

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

APRIL 29, 2023

Image- Anaita Shroff’s Instagram

Alia dressed in a Gauri and Nainika gown for the Times event

Alia Bhatt

Image- Anaita Shroff’s Instagram

Gauri appeared on Koffee with Karan wearing a co-ord set designed by Alessandra Rich

Gauri Khan

Image- Anaita Shroff’s Instagram

Katrina Kaif

Katrina was spotted wearing a casual beach outfit styled by Anaita

Image- Anaita Shroff’s Instagram

We were mesmerised by the blush pink lehenga that was covered in crystals, and adorned with the designer's signature embroidery on the softest tulle material

Karishma Tanna

Image- Anaita Shroff’s Instagram

Anushka was styled by Anaita for the last Vogue shoot before the lockdown

Anushka Sharma

Image- Anaita Shroff’s Instagram

For Koffee with Karan, Bebo wore a glamorous gown by Monisha Jaising

Kareena Kapoor

Image- Anaita Shroff’s Instagram

Our favourite bridal look of all time, Sonam looks ethereal and royal

Sonam Kapoor

Image- Anaita Shroff’s Instagram

Carla chose to wear a Sabyasachi lehenga and jewellery by Tyaani Jewellery on her wedding day

Carla Dennis

Image- Anaita Shroff’s Instagram

The styling for the outfit consisted a tuxedo shirt paired with a sari, which combined textures of mélange, sheer, and opaque fabrics

Vijay Varma

Image- Anaita Shroff’s Instagram 

Masaba was styled in outfits from the collaboration between Gucci and Adidas

Masaba Gupta

