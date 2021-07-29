Celebs in Sukriti & Aakriti's outfits 29-07
Aditi Rao Hydari looks refreshing in a phulkari lehenga which has levels of gradation with colourful motifs. She accessorises it with jhumkas
Again, a phulkari lehenga in soft pink colour with varied hues and poppy tassels makes Kriti Sanon look mesmerizing
Sonakshi Sinha looks riveting in a gentle pink sleeveless sharara dress beautified by mirror work
The striped sharara in peppy colours with mirror work looks great on Surveen Chawla as she completes her look with a choker necklace
Tamannaah Bhatia’s sharara is graced by silver gotta on the purple kurta.The coloured stripes over the sharara look delightful
The ivory hue lehenga decorated with exquisite golden gotta work makes Sanya Malhotra look elegant
The striking colour combination of gold and black looks gorgeous on Vidya Balan. The actress completes the look with simple accessories and make-up
Raveena Tandon’s classic and timeless look in pink cotton lehenga with delicate embroidery is striking
Hansika Motwani’s sharara has a melange of prints and her enamelled hoop earrings completely accentuate her look
Urvashi Rautela glows in a fuchsia pink sharara with gota work as she completes her look with statement jewellery
