Rishika Shah

MAR 16, 2022

Celebs in sunshine yellow hues 

Kriti Sanon

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti looked readier than ever for summer as she stepped out in a breezy, backless yellow jumpsuit

Pull out your neons this summer! Kiara’s neon yellow one-shoulder jumpsuit is just perfect for the warm weather

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani

Ananya looked drop dead gorgeous in an off-shoulder yellow corset top teamed with a matching skirt

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Ananya Panday

Alia Bhatt kept it chic and simple with a one-shoulder yellow sequined dress

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Pooja added a contrasting touch to her one-shoulder cut-out yellow dress with turquoise earrings

Pooja Hegde 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Katrina looked like a ray of sunshine in a floral yellow dress with a collared neckline

Katrina Kaif

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Shilpa Shetty opted for an edgy look in a yellow co-ord set featuring a corset-type top, pants and a long train

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty

Rakul defined class and charisma in a yellow blazer gown with a front slit

Rakul Preet Singh

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Malaika looked right out of a fairytale in a strapless yellow gown with a thigh-high slit

Malaika Arora

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Kareena gave us some midweek summer brunch wear goals in a yellow floral jumpsuit

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

