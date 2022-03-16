Fashion
Rishika Shah
MAR 16, 2022
Heading 3
Celebs in sunshine yellow hues
Kriti Sanon
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti looked readier than ever for summer as she stepped out in a breezy, backless yellow jumpsuit
Pull out your neons this summer! Kiara’s neon yellow one-shoulder jumpsuit is just perfect for the warm weather
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani
Ananya looked drop dead gorgeous in an off-shoulder yellow corset top teamed with a matching skirt
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Ananya Panday
Alia Bhatt kept it chic and simple with a one-shoulder yellow sequined dress
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Pooja added a contrasting touch to her one-shoulder cut-out yellow dress with turquoise earrings
Pooja Hegde
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Katrina looked like a ray of sunshine in a floral yellow dress with a collared neckline
Katrina Kaif
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Shilpa Shetty opted for an edgy look in a yellow co-ord set featuring a corset-type top, pants and a long train
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty
Rakul defined class and charisma in a yellow blazer gown with a front slit
Rakul Preet Singh
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Malaika looked right out of a fairytale in a strapless yellow gown with a thigh-high slit
Malaika Arora
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Kareena gave us some midweek summer brunch wear goals in a yellow floral jumpsuit
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Gender fluid looks of Kristen Stewart