P R Gayathri
MAR 10, 2022
Celebs & their expensive Dior arm candy
Kangana Ranaut
The Manikarnika actress made quite a statement when she accessorised her simple cotton saree with a Lady Dior bag in a powder pink shade worth Rs. 3.5 lakh
Image: Pinkvilla
The RRR star is more of a tote bag than a small handbag person. Alia Bhatt showed off her large Dior Book Tote in a beige shade which featured vertical stripes on it
Image: Pinkvilla
Alia Bhatt
PeeCee accessorised her pretty pink skirt suit with a limited edition Lady Dior multi colour mini bag which bore shades of blue and pink
Image: Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra
If there is one actress who can't get enough of her Dior Book Tote and makes the most of it, it has to be Kiara Advani
Image: Pinkvilla
Kiara Advani
The queen of expensive tote bags, Anushka Sharma too hopped on to the trend and picked out a Dior book tote but from a limited edition collection
Anushka Sharma
Image: Pinkvilla
While attending the Dior's Spring/Summer 2020 show, the actress picked out a simple Dior black leather clutch bag that didn't take away the spotlight from her multi-coloured look
Deepika Padukone
Image: Getty Images
As any true millennial would Panday invested in a tie-dye embroidery Canvas multi colour book tote worth Rs. 2.6 lakh!
Ananya Panday
Image: Pinkvilla
Khushi carried the Maison Goyard’s tote bag on her shoulders and her forever-love Dior saddlebag in her hand that costs approximately Rs. 2,85,482.79
Khushi Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
Sonam Kapoor has always been a fan of Dior bags and here she is seen sporting the Black Paradise Lady Dior Bag made from Calfskin that comes at a price of 2 lakhs
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
