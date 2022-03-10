Celebrity Style

 P R Gayathri

MAR 10, 2022

Celebs & their expensive Dior arm candy

Kangana Ranaut

The Manikarnika actress made quite a statement when she accessorised her simple cotton saree with a Lady Dior bag in a powder pink shade worth Rs. 3.5 lakh

Image: Pinkvilla

The RRR star is more of a tote bag than a small handbag person. Alia Bhatt showed off her large Dior Book Tote in a beige shade which featured vertical stripes on it

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia Bhatt

PeeCee accessorised her pretty pink skirt suit with a limited edition Lady Dior multi colour mini bag which bore shades of blue and pink

Image: Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra

If there is one actress who can't get enough of her Dior Book Tote and makes the most of it, it has to be Kiara Advani

Image: Pinkvilla

Kiara Advani

The queen of expensive tote bags, Anushka Sharma too hopped on to the trend and picked out a Dior book tote but from a limited edition collection

Anushka Sharma

Image: Pinkvilla

While attending the Dior's Spring/Summer 2020 show, the actress picked out a simple Dior black leather clutch bag that didn't take away the spotlight from her multi-coloured look

Deepika Padukone

Image: Getty Images

As any true millennial would Panday invested in a tie-dye embroidery Canvas multi colour book tote worth Rs. 2.6 lakh!

Ananya Panday

Image: Pinkvilla

Khushi carried the Maison Goyard’s tote bag on her shoulders and her forever-love Dior saddlebag in her hand that costs approximately Rs. 2,85,482.79

Khushi Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

Sonam Kapoor has always been a fan of Dior bags and here she is seen sporting the Black Paradise Lady Dior Bag made from Calfskin that comes at a price of 2 lakhs

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

