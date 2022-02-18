FASHION
P R Gayathri
FEB 18, 2022
Celebs in thigh-high slit gowns
katrina Kaif
At an award show, Kat set the red carpet on fire in her thigh-high slit satin gown that came with a floor-sweeping train
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Kendall Jenner picked out an Aadnevik black dress for the MTV Movie Awards in 2016. Her high-low halter neck dress featured a lace-up pattern neckline
Image: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner
Malaika looked alluring in her feminine white tiered gown that featured a deep, plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit that showed off her toned legs
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika Arora
Giving us one hell of a romantic look, Gehraiyaan actress Ananya Panday rocked a halter-neck tiered dress with a keyhole neckline by Aadnevik
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday
For a red carpet event, Anushka Sharma rocked a white flowy number that hugged her figure and featured a chiffon flowy skirt from waist down
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma
Rakul’s wine red sheer chiffon dress featured a keyhole cutout at her neck, a band at her waist and ruffles on her floor-length skirt with a thigh-high slit
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh
Shraddha Kapoor looked her sensuous best in a velvet gown. Her thigh-high slit gown bore tassels along the hem
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor
Searching for a proper party outfit that's both a stunner and a show-stealer? Kangana's golden gown featuring a thigh-high slit would be a great fit for you
Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
Kangana Ranaut
The Ghost Stories starlet wore a metallic brown pleated gown that got us drooling with its plunging neckline detail, ruched waist, and do we even have to talk about the wow-looking slit?
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
Shilpa Shetty has left no stones unturned when it comes to fashion. Donning a pink figure-flattering gown from Neetu Rohra, she looked stunning as ever
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty
