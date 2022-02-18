FASHION

P R Gayathri

FEB 18, 2022

Celebs in thigh-high slit gowns

katrina Kaif

At an award show, Kat set the red carpet on fire in her thigh-high slit satin gown that came with a floor-sweeping train

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Kendall Jenner picked out an Aadnevik black dress for the MTV Movie Awards in 2016. Her high-low halter neck dress featured a lace-up pattern neckline

Image: Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

Malaika looked alluring in her feminine white tiered gown that featured a deep, plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit that showed off her toned legs

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika Arora

Giving us one hell of a romantic look, Gehraiyaan actress Ananya Panday rocked a halter-neck tiered dress with a keyhole neckline by Aadnevik

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday

For a red carpet event, Anushka Sharma rocked a white flowy number that hugged her figure and featured a chiffon flowy skirt from waist down

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma

Rakul’s wine red sheer chiffon dress featured a keyhole cutout at her neck, a band at her waist and ruffles on her floor-length skirt with a thigh-high slit

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh

Shraddha Kapoor looked her sensuous best in a velvet gown. Her thigh-high slit gown bore tassels along the hem

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor

Searching for a proper party outfit that's both a stunner and a show-stealer? Kangana's golden gown featuring a thigh-high slit would be a great fit for you

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Kangana Ranaut

The Ghost Stories starlet wore a metallic brown pleated gown that got us drooling with its plunging neckline detail, ruched waist, and do we even have to talk about the wow-looking slit?

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

Shilpa Shetty has left no stones unturned when it comes to fashion. Donning a pink figure-flattering gown from Neetu Rohra, she looked stunning as ever

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty

