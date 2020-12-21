Celebs In Unconventional December 21, 2020
Bridal Lehengas
Talk about unconventional lehengas and Sonam’s bold graphic lehenga by Anamika Khanna will definitely cross your mind
The Simmba actress Sara Ali Khan dialled up the drama in this heavily embellished skirt and taffeta top with the top featuring unconventional puff sleeves
Keeping it simple yet eccentric, Katrina Kaif donned a floral lehenga by Anita Dongre. With a pocket on either side, the skirt looked unconventionally comfortable!
Malaika Arora’s icy blue lehenga by Manish Malhotra is proof that there’s no going wrong with neutrals. Elevate your look with a maang tika and you are good to go!
Even the Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan swears by this unconventional hued lehenga for a wedding bash. A statement choker completed her eccentric look
If you thought bridal lehengas were only about bright colours, Anushka Sharma’s pale blush-pink Sabyasachi lehenga will compel you to think otherwise
Jacqueline Fernandez also made a statement in this heavily embellished lehenga teamed with a blouse with distinct ruffle-detailing
Strappy ruched blouse and pleated panel lehenga skirt added the interesting elements to Tara Sutaria’s otherwise unembellished attire in white
Exuding the romantic bride vibes, Lisa Haydon walked down the ramp in a sheer long-sleeved blouse and embellished ivory lehenga
