Fashion
Rishika Shah
MAR 31, 2022
Celebs at Vanity Fair Oscars 2022 Party
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas
Image: Getty Images
Sophie and Joe shocked their fans as the former flaunted her baby bump in a red Louis Vuitton dress while Joe rocked a black blazer and pants set
Zendaya
Image: Getty Images
Zendaya sported a structured pantsuit by Sportsmax which featured a double-breasted black blazer and matching trousers with a purple shirt underneath
Kendall wore a strapless black number from Balenciaga bearing an exaggerated tulle neckline that merged with her floor-sweeping train
Image: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner
Dakota wore an opulent Gucci gown featuring structured shoulders, a deep neck, sequins, feathers and a long train
Dakota Johnson
Image: Getty Images
Kourtney wore a body-hugging flesh-coloured dress that was adorned in black lace and foil-like work while Travis looked crisp in a white shirt and trench coat
Image: Getty Images
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
Haily owned the place in a neutral-toned, full-sleeved cut-out ruched gown featuring a big rose on her stomach
Image: Getty Images
Hailey Bieber
Image: Getty Images
Kim stepped out in a body-hugging blue Balenciaga gown curated in latex, featuring a closed neck and extended sleeves
Kim Kardashian
