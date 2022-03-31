Fashion

Rishika Shah

MAR 31, 2022

Heading 3

Celebs at Vanity Fair Oscars 2022 Party

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas

Image: Getty Images

Sophie and Joe shocked their fans as the former flaunted her baby bump in a red Louis Vuitton dress while Joe rocked a black blazer and pants set

Zendaya

Image: Getty Images

Zendaya sported a structured pantsuit by Sportsmax which featured a double-breasted black blazer and matching trousers with a purple shirt underneath

Kendall wore a strapless black number from Balenciaga bearing an exaggerated tulle neckline that merged with her floor-sweeping train

Image: Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

Dakota wore an opulent Gucci gown featuring structured shoulders, a deep neck, sequins, feathers and a long train

Dakota Johnson

Image: Getty Images

Kourtney wore a body-hugging flesh-coloured dress that was adorned in black lace and foil-like work while Travis looked crisp in a white shirt and trench coat

Image: Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker 

Haily owned the place in a neutral-toned, full-sleeved cut-out ruched gown featuring a big rose on her stomach

Image: Getty Images

Hailey Bieber

Image: Getty Images

Kim stepped out in a body-hugging blue Balenciaga gown curated in latex, featuring a closed neck and extended sleeves

Kim Kardashian

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celebs in chic skirts co-ord sets

Click Here