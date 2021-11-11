Nov 11, 2021

Fashion

Celebs verdict: Orange is the new cool

Author:Neenaz

‘Shershaah’ actress Kiara Advani made a strong case for the shade when she stepped out in a bright and bold orange pantsuit by designer Sonaakshi Raaj

Credits: Eka Lakhani Instagram 

Orange pantsuit

To sport the trending colour in her own bold way, dancing sensation Nora Fatehi picked out an orange bodycon dress by Alex Perry

Orange bodycon 

Credits: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Showing us how to rock a saree in orange shade, Shilpa Shetty wore a double pallu saree from the label Cuin

Orange drape

Credits: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram 

For a ritzy desi look, Bhumi Pednekar wore a coral orange sequined saree and showed us how to include the shade in our closet

Sequin saree

Credits: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram 

Alia Bhatt showed us how to rock the orange shade by opting for an orange kurti, matching bottoms and a printed dupatta

Orange kurti

Credits: Pinkvilla 

Katrina Kaif sported an orange bodycon dress with ruched detailing and showed us that orange is the new black!

Orange ruched dress

Credits: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

To keep things glamorous, Kriti Sanon wore an orange strapless number with a fitted bodice and an asymmetrical skirt

Strapless orange mini dress

Credits: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

Kriti Sanon also showed us a funky way to beat the cold in orange by picking out an oversized sweater in the same shade

Orange sweater 

Credits: Pinkvilla 

Making a strong case for the tangerine shade, Deepika Padukone wore an oversized orange T-shirt and sequined baggy jeans from the label Aje

Orange jeans and top

Credits: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Sara Ali Khan showed us how to include the peppy shade in our beach vacation wardrobe by opting for an orange bikini

Orange bikini 

Credits: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

