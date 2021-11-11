Nov 11, 2021
Fashion
Celebs verdict: Orange is the new cool
Author:Neenaz
‘Shershaah’ actress Kiara Advani made a strong case for the shade when she stepped out in a bright and bold orange pantsuit by designer Sonaakshi RaajCredits: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Orange pantsuit
To sport the trending colour in her own bold way, dancing sensation Nora Fatehi picked out an orange bodycon dress by Alex Perry
Orange bodycon Credits: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Showing us how to rock a saree in orange shade, Shilpa Shetty wore a double pallu saree from the label Cuin
Orange drapeCredits: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
For a ritzy desi look, Bhumi Pednekar wore a coral orange sequined saree and showed us how to include the shade in our closet
Sequin sareeCredits: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Alia Bhatt showed us how to rock the orange shade by opting for an orange kurti, matching bottoms and a printed dupatta
Orange kurtiCredits: Pinkvilla
Katrina Kaif sported an orange bodycon dress with ruched detailing and showed us that orange is the new black!
Orange ruched dressCredits: Katrina Kaif Instagram
To keep things glamorous, Kriti Sanon wore an orange strapless number with a fitted bodice and an asymmetrical skirt
Strapless orange mini dressCredits: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti Sanon also showed us a funky way to beat the cold in orange by picking out an oversized sweater in the same shade
Orange sweater Credits: Pinkvilla
Making a strong case for the tangerine shade, Deepika Padukone wore an oversized orange T-shirt and sequined baggy jeans from the label Aje
Orange jeans and topCredits: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Sara Ali Khan showed us how to include the peppy shade in our beach vacation wardrobe by opting for an orange bikini
Orange bikini Credits: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
