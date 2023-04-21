Heading 3

Celebs wearing a red pantsuit

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The Pathaan actress looked flawless in a fiery red pantsuit and a criss-cross bralette

Deepika Padukone

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The Kabir Singh actress looked glamorous in a bright red pantsuit

Kiara Advani

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

Shilpa Shetty 

The Dhadkan star looked fierce in a red pantsuit featuring a blazer with gold stripe lapels

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor redefined elegance in a bold red pantsuit by Akris

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Image: Getty Images

Priyanka looked fabulous in a bright red Alejandra Alonso Rojas leather pantsuit paired with a red coat

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Sara looked stunning in a crisp red pantsuit with open-bell sleeves

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika looked stunning as always in a blazing red pantsuit with black button details

Malaika Arora 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina opted for a dark-red pantsuit and showed us how it’s done

Katrina Kaif 

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

Sonakshi looked ravishing in a deep red pantsuit with a sexy lacy black bralette

Sonakshi Sinha 

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram 

Huma’s style was on fleek in this red and white blazer paired with red flared trousers

Huma Qureshi

