Celebs wearing a red pantsuit
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
APRIL 21, 2023
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The Pathaan actress looked flawless in a fiery red pantsuit and a criss-cross bralette
Deepika Padukone
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The Kabir Singh actress looked glamorous in a bright red pantsuit
Kiara Advani
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
Shilpa Shetty
The Dhadkan star looked fierce in a red pantsuit featuring a blazer with gold stripe lapels
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor redefined elegance in a bold red pantsuit by Akris
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Image: Getty Images
Priyanka looked fabulous in a bright red Alejandra Alonso Rojas leather pantsuit paired with a red coat
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara looked stunning in a crisp red pantsuit with open-bell sleeves
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika looked stunning as always in a blazing red pantsuit with black button details
Malaika Arora
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina opted for a dark-red pantsuit and showed us how it’s done
Katrina Kaif
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
Sonakshi looked ravishing in a deep red pantsuit with a sexy lacy black bralette
Sonakshi Sinha
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
Huma’s style was on fleek in this red and white blazer paired with red flared trousers
Huma Qureshi
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.