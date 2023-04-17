Celebs wearing a ruffle saree
APRIL 17, 2023
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
The Dhadkan star looked utterly glamorous in an earthy-orange ruffle saree paired with a mirror-work jacket
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti looked gorgeous in a white lace ruffled saree from the designer label Zainab Salman
Kriti Sanon
Image: Arpita Mehta Official Instagram
Shanaya kept things subtle yet stylish in a coconut and rose gold ruffle saree by Arpita Mehta
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika Padukone
Deepika makes a stunning case for contemporary drapes by sporting a bright yellow ruffle number
Image: Arpita Mehta Official Instagram
The Shamshera actress looked radiant in an olive green ruffle saree
Vaani Kapoor
Image: Arpita Mehta Official Instagram
The Liger actress turned up the glam quotient in an off-white ruffle saree
Ananya Panday
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia looked resplendent in a paisley-print green ruffle saree by Sabyasachi
Alia Bhatt
Image: Pinkvilla
Katrina looked like a vision in a white ruffle saree and a strappy blouse
Katrina Kaif
Image: Arpita Mehta Official Instagram
The Malang actress looked stellar in a green and sand garden print ruffle saree paired with a hand-embroidered blouse
Disha Patani
