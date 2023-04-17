Heading 3

Celebs wearing a ruffle saree

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

APRIL 17, 2023

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

The Dhadkan star looked utterly glamorous in an earthy-orange ruffle saree paired with a mirror-work jacket

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti looked gorgeous in a white lace ruffled saree from the designer label Zainab Salman

Kriti Sanon

Image: Arpita Mehta Official Instagram 

Shanaya kept things subtle yet stylish in a coconut and rose gold ruffle saree by Arpita Mehta 

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika Padukone

Deepika makes a stunning case for contemporary drapes by sporting a bright yellow ruffle number

Image: Arpita Mehta Official Instagram

The Shamshera actress looked radiant in an olive green ruffle saree

Vaani Kapoor 

Image: Arpita Mehta Official Instagram

The Liger actress turned up the glam quotient in an off-white ruffle saree 

Ananya Panday

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Alia looked resplendent in a paisley-print green ruffle saree by Sabyasachi

Alia Bhatt

Image: Pinkvilla

Katrina looked like a vision in a white ruffle saree and a strappy blouse 

Katrina Kaif

Image: Arpita Mehta Official Instagram 

The Malang actress looked stellar in a green and sand garden print ruffle saree paired with a hand-embroidered blouse

Disha Patani

