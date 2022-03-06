Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

MAR 06, 2022

Celebs wearing black midi dresses

Madhuri Dixit 

Madhuri Dixit brought some glam and drama to the table in her sequined black strapless dress with feathery details

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Deepika Padukone made a strong case for the shade by picking out a bodycon midi dress with lace-up details on the sides

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika Padukone

At the 28th SAG Awards, American actress Reese Witherspoon made a classy statement with her black midi-length dress from Schiaparelli

Image: Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon

At the amfAR Gala 2015, Dakota exuded major Audrey Hepburn vibes in a strapless satin midi dress from Dior that fit her snugly

Image: Getty Images

Dakota Johnson

Dressy and romantic, Angelina’s knee-length Dolce & Gabbana outfit is perfect for a date night look

Angelina Jolie 

Image: Getty Images

Hailey picked out a leather slip dress and added some oomph to her all-black chic look

Hailey Bieber

Image: Getty Images

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Sonakshi showed off her gorgeous curves in a solid black midi dress with full puffy sleeves

Sonakshi Sinha

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

Nora kept it simple yet impactful in a midi-length bodycon dress with a high neckline

Nora Fatehi

Image: Pinkvilla

Karisma turned up the glam quotient in a sequin black midi dress with a cut-out at the back

Karisma Kapoor

Image: Eshaa Amiin Instagram

