MAR 06, 2022
Celebs wearing black midi dresses
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit brought some glam and drama to the table in her sequined black strapless dress with feathery details
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Deepika Padukone made a strong case for the shade by picking out a bodycon midi dress with lace-up details on the sides
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika Padukone
At the 28th SAG Awards, American actress Reese Witherspoon made a classy statement with her black midi-length dress from Schiaparelli
Image: Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon
At the amfAR Gala 2015, Dakota exuded major Audrey Hepburn vibes in a strapless satin midi dress from Dior that fit her snugly
Image: Getty Images
Dakota Johnson
Dressy and romantic, Angelina’s knee-length Dolce & Gabbana outfit is perfect for a date night look
Angelina Jolie
Image: Getty Images
Hailey picked out a leather slip dress and added some oomph to her all-black chic look
Hailey Bieber
Image: Getty Images
Malaika Arora
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Sonakshi showed off her gorgeous curves in a solid black midi dress with full puffy sleeves
Sonakshi Sinha
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
Nora kept it simple yet impactful in a midi-length bodycon dress with a high neckline
Nora Fatehi
Image: Pinkvilla
Karisma turned up the glam quotient in a sequin black midi dress with a cut-out at the back
Karisma Kapoor
Image: Eshaa Amiin Instagram
