Nov 17, 2021

FASHION

Ethnic fashion: Celebs wearing soft pink

Author: Joyce Joyson

Katrina Kaif is someone who loves soft pastel hues and has made it a fashion mainstay by dressing up in this blush pink chiffon saree adorned with a gold and silver sequin border

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Subtle yet elegant

Making a case for a timeless fashion, Madhuri Dixit is a vision in this pale pink silk saree adorned with gold brocade and buti embroidery

Timeless beauty

 Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Grace and glamour

Manushi Chhillar is known for her sartorial choices, and here she breathes elegance in this soft pink drape complimented with a gray strappy blouse to amp up her look

Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram

We loved how Khushi Kapoor gave a fresh twist to a delicate white-patterned lehenga by wearing it with a pink off-shoulder blouse featuring flounce sleeves

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Off-shoulder pink lehenga

Saiee Manjrekar shone with all her might in this pink gota-patti embellished anarkali suit from Asal by Abu Sandeep and wowed us all

Radiant look

Video: Pinkvilla

For her upcoming film ‘Dhamaka’ promotion, Mrunal Thakur went for a soft pink frilled saree teamed with a heavily embellished pearl-adorned blouse

Frill fun

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor goes the retro way in this soft pink chiffon drape teamed with a heavily sequined sleeveless blouse by Manish Malhotra

Retro style

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

We think Tara Sutaria looked lovely in this pastel pink number paired with a bralette-style blouse and rounded off her look with heavy silver earrings

Classic elegance

Video: Pinkvilla

Sonakshi Sinha looks adorable in this pastel pink sharara set decorated with delicate mirror work by  Sukriti and Aakriti, paired with silver accessories

Pretty in pink

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Vaani Kapoor paints the town pink in this gotta-patti and zardozi embroidered blush pink kurta set featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline by Anita Dongre

Resplendent in blush pink

Image: Pinkvilla

