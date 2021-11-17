Nov 17, 2021
FASHION
Ethnic fashion: Celebs wearing soft pink
Author: Joyce Joyson
Katrina Kaif is someone who loves soft pastel hues and has made it a fashion mainstay by dressing up in this blush pink chiffon saree adorned with a gold and silver sequin borderImage: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Subtle yet elegant
Making a case for a timeless fashion, Madhuri Dixit is a vision in this pale pink silk saree adorned with gold brocade and buti embroidery
Timeless beauty Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Grace and glamour
Manushi Chhillar is known for her sartorial choices, and here she breathes elegance in this soft pink drape complimented with a gray strappy blouse to amp up her lookImage: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
We loved how Khushi Kapoor gave a fresh twist to a delicate white-patterned lehenga by wearing it with a pink off-shoulder blouse featuring flounce sleevesImage: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Off-shoulder pink lehenga
Saiee Manjrekar shone with all her might in this pink gota-patti embellished anarkali suit from Asal by Abu Sandeep and wowed us all
Radiant lookVideo: Pinkvilla
For her upcoming film ‘Dhamaka’ promotion, Mrunal Thakur went for a soft pink frilled saree teamed with a heavily embellished pearl-adorned blouse
Frill funImage: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor goes the retro way in this soft pink chiffon drape teamed with a heavily sequined sleeveless blouse by Manish Malhotra
Retro styleImage: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
We think Tara Sutaria looked lovely in this pastel pink number paired with a bralette-style blouse and rounded off her look with heavy silver earrings
Classic eleganceVideo: Pinkvilla
Sonakshi Sinha looks adorable in this pastel pink sharara set decorated with delicate mirror work by Sukriti and Aakriti, paired with silver accessories
Pretty in pinkImage: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Vaani Kapoor paints the town pink in this gotta-patti and zardozi embroidered blush pink kurta set featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline by Anita Dongre
Resplendent in blush pinkImage: Pinkvilla
