Nov 16, 2021

Celebs who aced bandhani print ensembles

Author:Joyce Joyson

Trust Alia Bhatt to make you stop and take note every time she steps out, as here in this purple bandhej Sabyasachi lehenga

Images: Ami Patel Instagram

Regal Robes

For another event, the actress picked out a refreshing shade of green and wore an asymmetrical kurta with matching palazzo and dupatta

Endlessly appealing

Images: Ami Patel Instagram

While Deepika Padukone chose to go with a pink-hued A-line kurta, palazzo and jacket with a Sabyasachi belt that cinched her waist

Paints a pretty picture

Images: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Magical moment

Kangana Ranaut twirled into our hearts with this purple and blue intricately embroidered Gujrati lehenga by Anuradha Vakil

Images: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

The diva kept it simple and looked charming in a yellow bandhani saree with a neatly tied-up hair bun

 Sunshine saree

Images: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Sara Ali Khan always makes us fall in love with her ethnic style, and here again she wore an orange-yellow tone saree with a bright pink blouse

Contrasting colours

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Another Gen Z star, Janhvi Kapoor left us swooning as she donned a green ombre bandhani saree with a velvet blouse

Ethereal dream

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

Kajol shows us it is never a bad idea to experiment with black as she goes for a black and gold Manish Malhotra saree

 Winsome in black

Image: Kajol Devgan Instagram

Can we just say that Shilpa Shetty is the reigning queen of ethnic fusion as she poses in chrome yellow bandhani lehenga

Bandhani co-ord set

Images: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

Yet another one in a bright hue, Tamannaah Bhatia went for a mustard-toned jacket, teamed with a skirt and a tucked-in shirt

Bright and beautiful

Images: Instagram Tamannaah Bhatia

Sonakshi Sinha’s Indo-Western picks have always been on point and here she wore a knotted bralette with bandhani printed flared pants and a long jacket

Effortlessly stylish

Images: Instagram

