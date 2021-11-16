Nov 16, 2021
Celebs who aced bandhani print ensembles
Author:Joyce Joyson
Trust Alia Bhatt to make you stop and take note every time she steps out, as here in this purple bandhej Sabyasachi lehengaImages: Ami Patel Instagram
Regal Robes
For another event, the actress picked out a refreshing shade of green and wore an asymmetrical kurta with matching palazzo and dupatta
Endlessly appealingImages: Ami Patel Instagram
While Deepika Padukone chose to go with a pink-hued A-line kurta, palazzo and jacket with a Sabyasachi belt that cinched her waist
Paints a pretty pictureImages: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Magical moment
Kangana Ranaut twirled into our hearts with this purple and blue intricately embroidered Gujrati lehenga by Anuradha VakilImages: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
The diva kept it simple and looked charming in a yellow bandhani saree with a neatly tied-up hair bun
Sunshine sareeImages: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
Sara Ali Khan always makes us fall in love with her ethnic style, and here again she wore an orange-yellow tone saree with a bright pink blouse
Contrasting coloursImage: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Another Gen Z star, Janhvi Kapoor left us swooning as she donned a green ombre bandhani saree with a velvet blouse
Ethereal dreamImage: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Kajol shows us it is never a bad idea to experiment with black as she goes for a black and gold Manish Malhotra saree
Winsome in blackImage: Kajol Devgan Instagram
Can we just say that Shilpa Shetty is the reigning queen of ethnic fusion as she poses in chrome yellow bandhani lehenga
Bandhani co-ord setImages: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Yet another one in a bright hue, Tamannaah Bhatia went for a mustard-toned jacket, teamed with a skirt and a tucked-in shirt
Bright and beautifulImages: Instagram Tamannaah Bhatia
Sonakshi Sinha’s Indo-Western picks have always been on point and here she wore a knotted bralette with bandhani printed flared pants and a long jacket
Effortlessly stylishImages: Instagram
