Celebs who aced colour blocking trend

Lubna
Khan

NOV 28, 2022

FASHION

Image: Kunal Gupta

Kareena Kapoor Khan paired a blue one-shoulder top with a neon green pencil skirt, and it looks so chic!

 Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Mohit Mulchandani

Janhvi Kapoor’s dress has just the right balance of purple and white. The yellow belt adds a bright pop of colour!

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Kunal Gupta

Violet and yellow are complementary colours that you can rarely go wrong with

Kriti Sanon

Image: Pinkvilla

Orange, red and blue? We think it’s a hit, and Shilpa Shetty rocked it effortlessly!

Shilpa Shetty

Image: The House Of Pixels

Sonam Kapoor is a true fashionista, so it’s no surprise that she got colour blocking right!

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani opted for a green strapless top by Atsu Sekhose that was tied at the waist and a pair of burgundy formal pants

Kiara Advani

Image: Sheldon Santos Instagram

Ananya Panday rocked this orange and pink dress, and added an orange coloured jacket over it

Ananya Panday

Image: Pinkvilla

Deepika Padukone slayed in a pink top with cape paired with purple pants and silver stilettos

Deepika Padukone

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan does colour blocking right in a neon green crop top paired with hot pink shorts

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Aastha Sharma Instagram

Kirti Kulhari aced power dressing in a powder blue blazer paired with bright pink trousers

Kirti Kulhari

