Celebs who aced colour blocking trend
Image: Kunal Gupta
Kareena Kapoor Khan paired a blue one-shoulder top with a neon green pencil skirt, and it looks so chic!
Image: Mohit Mulchandani
Janhvi Kapoor’s dress has just the right balance of purple and white. The yellow belt adds a bright pop of colour!
Image: Kunal Gupta
Violet and yellow are complementary colours that you can rarely go wrong with
Image: Pinkvilla
Orange, red and blue? We think it’s a hit, and Shilpa Shetty rocked it effortlessly!
Image: The House Of Pixels
Sonam Kapoor is a true fashionista, so it’s no surprise that she got colour blocking right!
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani opted for a green strapless top by Atsu Sekhose that was tied at the waist and a pair of burgundy formal pants
Image: Sheldon Santos Instagram
Ananya Panday rocked this orange and pink dress, and added an orange coloured jacket over it
Image: Pinkvilla
Deepika Padukone slayed in a pink top with cape paired with purple pants and silver stilettos
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan does colour blocking right in a neon green crop top paired with hot pink shorts
Image: Aastha Sharma Instagram
Kirti Kulhari aced power dressing in a powder blue blazer paired with bright pink trousers
