Celebs who aced jewel toned eye makeup

BEAUTY

JOYCE JOYSON

AUTHOR

NOV 27, 2021

Emerald green eye makeup

When Kriti Sanon decides to go for mesmeric green smokey eyes, it's pure magic

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Blue topaz eyes

There is nothing like subtle blue metallic eyes to add fun to any look!

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Astounding amethyst

Deepika Padukone brightens up her look with a pop of purple and graphic eyes

Image: Getty Images

Cheerful cetrine

Why stick to a single colour, says Sara Ali Khan in this yellow and pink eye look

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Pretty in pink topaz eyes

The gorgeous diva finds the right balance between her pink glitter eyelids and nude lips

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Sapphire toned winged eye look

Serving us some major beauty inspiration, Khushi Kapoor's blue eyes are to die for

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Romantic ruby

We can't get enough of Shraddha Kapoor's stunning red smokey eyes

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

 Glorious gold smokey eyes

Look like a goddess by wearing soft gold-toned eyeshadow like Tara Sutaria

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Glistening gold eyelids

For a jazzier look, goo for Malaika Arora's muted gold glitter eyelids

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

Stellar silver eye makeup look

Janhvi Kapoor packs her bold silver eyes and filled-in brows with sleek hair

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

