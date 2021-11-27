Celebs who aced jewel toned eye makeup
JOYCE JOYSON
NOV 27, 2021
Emerald green eye makeup
When Kriti Sanon decides to go for mesmeric green smokey eyes, it's pure magic
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Blue topaz eyes
There is nothing like subtle blue metallic eyes to add fun to any look!
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Astounding amethyst
Deepika Padukone brightens up her look with a pop of purple and graphic eyes
Image: Getty Images
Cheerful cetrine
Why stick to a single colour, says Sara Ali Khan in this yellow and pink eye look
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Pretty in pink topaz eyes
The gorgeous diva finds the right balance between her pink glitter eyelids and nude lips
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Sapphire toned winged eye look
Serving us some major beauty inspiration, Khushi Kapoor's blue eyes are to die for
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Romantic ruby
We can't get enough of Shraddha Kapoor's stunning red smokey eyes
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Glorious gold smokey eyes
Look like a goddess by wearing soft gold-toned eyeshadow like Tara Sutaria
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Glistening gold eyelids
For a jazzier look, goo for Malaika Arora's muted gold glitter eyelids
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Stellar silver eye makeup look
Janhvi Kapoor packs her bold silver eyes and filled-in brows with sleek hair
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
