Celebs who aced
off-shoulder style

                  pinkvilla 

Lubna
Khan

NOV 19, 2022

FASHION

Image: K Vinayak

Ananya Panday’s yellow off-shoulder dress is all things cute!

Ananya Panday

Image: Neha Chandrakant

Deepika looks pretty in this polka dress, and the shoulder-baring style of the outfit takes it up a notch!

Deepika Padukone

Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The ruffles at the neckline of this black leather off-shoulder top give it an interesting look.

Alia Bhatt

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The off-shoulder design of Sara Ali Khan’s black outfit is what makes it stand out.

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Tejas Nerurkar

Not just western dresses, off-shoulder style also looks great when it comes to ethnic tops and blouses paired with lehengas.

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Tejinder Singh Khamkha

Taapsee Pannu keeps her look casual yet fun by opting for a ruffled white off shoulder top, and pairing it with baggy jeans.

Taapsee Pannu

Image: Ajay Kadam

Anushka Sharma looks equal parts chic and sexy in this white off shoulder dress.

Anushka Sharma

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani oozes sexiness in this off shoulder ruffled dress with a corset belt.

Disha Patani

Image: Manogna Reddy Photography

The exaggerated sleeves and the off-shoulder neckline add to the drama of the outfit.

Rakul Preet Singh

Image: K Vinayak

Radhika Madan is an absolute stunner in this red off-shoulder top!

Radhika Madan

