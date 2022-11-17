Celebs who aced
puff sleeves trend
pinkvilla
Lubna
Khan
NOV 17, 2022
FASHION
Image: Ankit Sharma photography
The puff sleeves add a dramatic flair to the silhouette of Alia’s dress!
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor is a fashionista and she aced the puff sleeves trend in style!
Image: Tiana Kamte Photography
The exaggerated puff sleeves make Anushka Sharma’s look stand out.
Image: Shreyans Dungarwal
The puff along with the tiered silhouette add a tad bit of drama to Tamanmaah’s look.
Image: Mohit Varu
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor looks beautiful in this co-ord set, and the statement sleeves only add to the beauty of the outfit.
Image: Tejas Nerurkar
Kriti Sanon looks oh-so-glamorous in this electric blue dress with puff sleeves and a trail.
Image: Raveena Tandon Instagram
The puff sleeves on the crop jacket add a contemporary twist to the traditional outfit.
Image: Shivangi Kulkarni
Sara Ali Khan amps up the glamour in this sexy black dress with statement puff sleeves.
Image: Ajay Kadam
The subtle puff sleeves add to the structured look of Ananya’s outfit.
Image: The House Of Pixels
Sonam Kapoor has always been experimental with her fashion choices, and we’re loving the puff sleeve look on her.
