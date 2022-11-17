Heading 3

Celebs who aced
puff sleeves trend

                  pinkvilla 

Lubna
Khan

NOV 17, 2022

FASHION

Image: Ankit Sharma photography

The puff sleeves add a dramatic flair to the silhouette of Alia’s dress!

Alia Bhatt

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor is a fashionista and she aced the puff sleeves trend in style!

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Tiana Kamte Photography

The exaggerated puff sleeves make Anushka Sharma’s look stand out.

Anushka Sharma

Image: Shreyans Dungarwal

The puff along with the tiered silhouette add a tad bit of drama to Tamanmaah’s look. 

Tamannaah Bhatia

Image: Mohit Varu

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor looks beautiful in this co-ord set, and the statement sleeves only add to the beauty of the outfit.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

Image: Tejas Nerurkar

Kriti Sanon looks oh-so-glamorous in this electric blue dress with puff sleeves and a trail.

Kriti Sanon

Image: Raveena Tandon Instagram

The puff sleeves on the crop jacket add a contemporary twist to the traditional outfit.

Raveena Tandon

Image: Shivangi Kulkarni

Sara Ali Khan amps up the glamour in this sexy black dress with statement puff sleeves.

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Ajay Kadam

The subtle puff sleeves add to the structured look of Ananya’s outfit.

Ananya Panday

Image: The House Of Pixels

Sonam Kapoor has always been experimental with her fashion choices, and we’re loving the puff sleeve look on her.

Sonam Kapoor

