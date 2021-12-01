Celebs who aced purple eye makeup trend
JOYCE JOYSON
DEC 1, 2021
Malavika Mohanan
Ensuring that colour alone takes center stage, the dazzling diva went for amethyst eyes
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Selena Gomez
The gorgeous beauty makes her red carpet appearance perfect with purple cat eyes
Image: Getty Images
Deepika Padukone
What's not to be in awe of this look? DP went for a shimmery purple eyeshadow
Image: Getty Images
Kriti Sanon
Known for her edgy eye makeup,the gorgeous gal went for a purple glitter eye look
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Dual shades of purple and blue
Kriti stunned us in this dramatic purple eyes, purely by virtue of its vibrancy
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
The ultimate trendsetter wears purple eyeshadow with a mix of yellow and blue
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Madhuri Dixit
She shows us how to match eyeshadow with the outfit by sporting violet eyes
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Karisma Kapoor
Going experimental, Lolo plays with dark and light shades of purple
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Hina Khan
Keeping it simple yet striking, she applies purple eyeliner over the lash line
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Malaika Arora
The actress jazzes up her look by adding a hint of silver to her purple eyes
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
