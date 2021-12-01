Celebs who aced purple eye makeup trend

Malavika Mohanan

Ensuring that colour alone takes center stage, the dazzling diva went for amethyst eyes

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Selena Gomez

The gorgeous beauty makes her red carpet appearance perfect with purple cat eyes

Image: Getty Images

Deepika Padukone

What's not to be in awe of this look? DP went for a shimmery purple eyeshadow

Image: Getty Images

 Kriti Sanon

Known for her edgy eye makeup,the gorgeous gal went for a purple glitter eye look

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

 Dual shades of purple and blue

Kriti stunned us in this dramatic purple eyes, purely by virtue of its vibrancy

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

The ultimate trendsetter wears purple eyeshadow with a mix of yellow and blue

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Madhuri Dixit

She shows us how to match eyeshadow with the outfit by sporting violet eyes

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Karisma Kapoor

Going experimental, Lolo plays with dark and light shades of purple

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Hina Khan

Keeping it simple yet striking, she applies purple eyeliner over the lash line

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Malaika Arora

The actress jazzes up her look by adding a hint of silver to her purple eyes

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

