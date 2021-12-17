Celebs who aced the saturated colour trend
FASHION
JOYCE JOYSON
AUTHOR
DEC 17, 2021
hot pink
Janhvi Kapoor channels her inner Barbie in this hot pink bodycon mini dress
(Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)
rebellious red
Red is certainly the colour of the mood! Alia Bhatt wears a red cutout top and mini skirt with a netted wrap around
(Image: Anaita Shroff Adajania Instagram)
Tangerine touch
Orange might be an unconventional hue but wearable proves Nora Fatehi in this one-shoulder bodycon dress
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
yellow mellow
Yellow tops the list of mood-boosting colours and Deepika Padukone shows us how to pull it off in this ruffled saree with a billowing sleeve bow blouse
(Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram)
cobalt blue
Priyanka Chopra flaunts her desi avatar in this silver and cobalt blue Banarasi sari worn with a matching blouse
(Image: Ami Patel Instagram)
While Kriti Sanon takes things up a notch in this one-arm turtle neck velvet dress with a thigh-high slit
(Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram)
royal blue
Praiseworthy Purple
Donning a colour that commands attention, Kareena Kapoor Khan gives boss lady vibes in this pantsuit with side cutouts
(Video: Pinkvilla)
Velvet is the season's calling and if it’s in a burgundy hue, then even better!
Breathtaking Burgundy
(Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram)
Shilpa Shetty picked out a bright green structured pantsuit and accessorised her look with a chain necklace
go green
(Video: Pinkvilla)
Eye-popping neon seems to be a fashion mainstay signals Ananya Panday in this neon green pantsuit
neon green
(Image: Ami Patel Instagram)
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Gorgeous ethnic looks of Alia Bhatt