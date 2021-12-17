Celebs who aced the saturated colour trend

hot pink

Janhvi Kapoor channels her inner Barbie in this hot pink bodycon mini dress

(Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)

rebellious red

Red is certainly the colour of the mood! Alia Bhatt wears a red cutout top and mini skirt with a netted wrap around

(Image: Anaita Shroff Adajania Instagram)

Tangerine touch

Orange might be an unconventional hue but wearable proves Nora Fatehi in this one-shoulder bodycon dress

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

yellow mellow

Yellow tops the list of mood-boosting colours and Deepika Padukone shows us how to pull it off in this ruffled saree with a billowing sleeve bow blouse

(Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram)

cobalt blue

Priyanka Chopra flaunts her desi avatar in this silver and cobalt blue Banarasi sari worn with a matching blouse

(Image: Ami Patel Instagram)

While Kriti Sanon takes things up a notch in this one-arm turtle neck velvet dress with a thigh-high slit

(Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram)

royal blue

Praiseworthy Purple

Donning a colour that commands attention, Kareena Kapoor Khan gives boss lady vibes in this pantsuit with side cutouts

(Video: Pinkvilla)

Velvet is the season's calling and if it’s in a burgundy hue, then even better!

Breathtaking Burgundy

(Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty picked out a bright green structured pantsuit and accessorised her look with a chain necklace

go green

(Video: Pinkvilla)

Eye-popping neon seems to be a fashion mainstay signals Ananya Panday in this neon green pantsuit

neon green

(Image: Ami Patel Instagram)

