Heading 3

 Celebs who aced
smokey eyes 

                  pinkvilla 

Akriti
Anand

DEC 21, 2022

FASHION

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

The actress is wearing a cream colour dress with a top bun and has opted for smokey eyes

Image: Anushka Sharma 

The actress is looking beautiful in a black colour lehenga

Anushka Sharma

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

The actress has done shimmery makeup with smokey eyes

 Kiara Advani

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

She is wearing a white colour pantsuit

Yami Gautam

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

She is looking very pretty in dress and smokey eyes makeup

Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The actress has nailed the smokey eye makeup

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The actress is looking extremely pretty in a blazer and short dress

Alia Bhatt

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

The actress is wearing a multi-colour lehenga

 Shilpa Shetty

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She is looking absolutely stunner in a black colour lehenga

Ananya Panday

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

The actress shared a selfie with proper makeup done

Kareena Kapoor Khan

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here