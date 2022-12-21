Celebs who aced
smokey eyes
pinkvilla
Akriti
Anand
DEC 21, 2022
FASHION
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
The actress is wearing a cream colour dress with a top bun and has opted for smokey eyes
Image: Anushka Sharma
The actress is looking beautiful in a black colour lehenga
Anushka Sharma
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
The actress has done shimmery makeup with smokey eyes
Kiara Advani
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
She is wearing a white colour pantsuit
Yami Gautam
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
She is looking very pretty in dress and smokey eyes makeup
Shraddha Kapoor
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The actress has nailed the smokey eye makeup
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The actress is looking extremely pretty in a blazer and short dress
Alia Bhatt
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
The actress is wearing a multi-colour lehenga
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She is looking absolutely stunner in a black colour lehenga
Ananya Panday
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
The actress shared a selfie with proper makeup done
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.