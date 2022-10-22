Heading 3

 Neenaz Akhtar

OCT 22, 2022

FASHION

Celebs who aced the barbiecore trend

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

With the barbiecore trend making a glorious comeback, pink has emerged as the official colour of the season. The actress aced the trend in a bubblegum latex mini dress.

Ananya Panday

Image: Pinkvilla

The Dhadak star dressed up in a barbie pink, wrap-style dress with suede pink pumps.

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Giving 'the pretty in pink' a whole new meaning by slipping into a spaghetti-strapped, figure-hugging dress that came with criss-cross details at the back.

Satin dress

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Dressed in an insanely sweet, full-sleeved dress that came with a square neckline and featured shoulder pads.

Kriti Sanon

Image: Getty Images

Channelling us her inner barbie in a pink Zac Posen gown, with hair worn in a bouffant style ponytail and crystal headpiece. We are not getting over this look ever!

Deepika Padukone

Image: Pinkvilla

The kick-actress stepped out wearing a frosty pink, see-through, collared dress that nipped at the waist and came with a cute knotted detail.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Image: Getty Images

When it comes to fashion, Hailey can do no wrong! She nailed the barbiecore aesthetic in this subtle pink, high-neck, floor-sweeping gown with backless detail.

Hailey Bieber

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Looking like a life-sized, Barbie doll in this blush pink, one-shoulder polka dot dress that features ruffle additions on the waist, hem, and neckline.

Nora Fatehi

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram 

The diva went for a hot pink mini dress that came with a folded neckline and a side slit at the hem.

Shanaya Kapoor

